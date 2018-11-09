Brandt Bertoia with Dynamiter’s board member Amber Anderson. Right On Photography file.

Dynamiters Player of the Month

JOSH LOCKHART

Prior to puck drop on last Saturday’s game against the Golden Rockets, the Kimberley Dynamiters named their October Player of the Month, Brandt Bertoia.

“Brandt has been our best player so far this year.” Head coach and general manager Derek Stuart said. “In October he started to get rewarded on the scoresheet.”

During eight games in the past month, the Unity Saskatchewan native scored five goals and four assists, including one power play goal and two short handed goals. He was also named star of the game once.

“It feels good. Obviously, I had a really slow first month,” Bertoia recalled, “so it good to get back on the board.

“It’s a good feeling, I am playing with some really key players.”

To keep the momentum going, Bertoia says that he needs to keep the same attitude and not take any team for granted.

