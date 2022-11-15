Dynamiters players account for two of the KIJHL’s 3 Stars of the Week

Two of this week’s three Instat KIJHL Stars of the Week were Kimberley Dynamiters, with Kasey Miller named Top Defenceman and Trystan Self Top Goalie.

Kimberley native Miller was pivotal in the Dynamiters’ last three wins, wracking up two goals and three assists, including a game winning goal against the Creston Valley Thunder Cats and the insurance goal against the Grand Forks Border Bruins.

So far through 18 games played Miller has five goals and a total of nine points, establishing new season career highs in those categories. Three of his five goals have been on the power play.

Last year, Trystan Self earned the distinction of being named team and Eddie Mountain division MVP, and Top Goaltender of the division and the entire KIJHL. This season sees the Calgary product picking up right where he left off, so it’s no surprise to see him named one of the stars of the week once again.

Dynamiters head coach, general manager Derek Stuart has been rotating him and Matt Fleet in and out of goal and Self won both games he played last week. That included a 22-save shutout against Grand Forks and stopping 26 of 27 shots against Columbia Valley for a combined .980 SP and a 0.50 GAA. He improved his record to 8-4 with two shutouts so far this season.



