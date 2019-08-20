Dynamiters prepare for main camp

The Kimberley Dynamiters will host their main camp on Aug. 30 - Sept. 1 at the Civic Centre

The Kimberley Dynamiters are gearing up for their main camp, which will run Aug. 30 to Sept. 1.

There is expected to be nearly 30 to 35 players vying for a spot on the 2019/20 Dynamiter roster as they showcase their skills and determination at Kimberley Civic Centre.

“Not too many this year, just because we have so many veterans returning,” said Derek Stuart, head coach/general manager.

There are nearly 12 players from last year that will be returning and coming straight to camp.

“It is by far the most in my four years here, so a little bit of a luxury in that regard, but at the same time that also means there are 12-13 spots still open,” said Stuart.

The veteran players returning to camp will include Cam Russell and Brock Palmer and more.

“Our goaltender is returning, four defenceman and as well as Brock and Cam there’s another six or five forwards coming back too. So, we have quite a good mix and quite a good core at all three positions,” said Stuart.

At the main camp, skaters will be doing multiple drills and gradually working into smaller games with a scrimmage. The final schedule will be released in the coming weeks on the Nitros website.

“It’s going to be competitive and something where guys can battle and compete against each other,” said Stuart.

Some of the qualities that the coaching staff is going to be looking out for include having a high hockey IQ.

“Guys that are smart hockey players, it makes them a lot easier to teach them … and guys that compete hard. It’s hard to make someone compete, so if they have that trait already then they are ahead of the game and we can work with them from there,” explained Stuart.

Not only will guys be competing at the main camp, but you’ll see some of them continue to win a roster spot throughout the exhibition games. The Dynamiters first exhibition game will be against the Golden Rockets at the Kimberley Civic Centre on Sept.6. They will also play an exhibition game in Golden on Sept. 7.

The overall goal of the camp Stuart said is to fill those 12 roster spots with valuable players.

“We are expecting a lot of compete and speed at the camp. I think we have some fast players coming in to compete and challenge the veterans that are coming back. Hopefully, there are some spots there to be won and some guys step up,” he said.

Athletes still interested in joining the main camp and showing their skills to the coaching staff can call Stuart at 250-520-0450 or email at nitrosheadcoach@gmail.com.

“We’re excited to get going,” added Stuart.

The regular season will kick off on Sept. 13 when the Dynamiters will host Beaver Valley at the Kimberley Civic Centre, puck drop is 7 p.m.


