Dynamiters prepare for season after main camp

An intersquad game at the Dynamiters main camp this past weekend. Kimberley Dynamiters file.

The Kimberley Dynamiter’s main camp was held this weekend, with about 35 players attending.

Head coach and general manager Derek Stuart says he is pleased with the camp overall, and the roster is now down to 23 skaters and three goalies.

That has to be down to at least 25 players overall by next week.

The regular season begins on September 13, but if you just can’t wait for Nitro’s hockey, they play an exhibition game at home this Friday at the Civic Centre ( 7 p.m.). They play another in Golden on Saturday, and then final cuts will be made.

Asked if there were any unexpected surprises during the camp, Stuart said he was quite impressed by the overall speed.

“It was unexpected how fast it was,” he said. “There are quite a few local 2004 kids, who aren’t eligible to play until next year. They handled it very well.”

As all Kimberley fans know, the last few years have been quite a ride, with the Dynamiters winning division and league titles, and overall, always in contention.

Stuart says it’s too early to tell what to expect this year, and that there are still decisions to make about the final roster.

But it’s safe to say, fans can feel optimistic about another exciting season.

There is plenty of local talent to cheer for, with Adam Anderson, Lucas Chilton, Harrison Risdon, Ryan Bennett, Carter Spring, Eric Delaire and Easton Jolie, all veterans on the roster.

“There are three or four local rookies trying to earn a spot as well,” Stuart said.

The Dynamiters open the season at home on Friday, September 13 against the Beaver Valley Nitehawks at 7 p.m.