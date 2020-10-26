Dynamiters pull off a win and a draw in weekend’s exhibition games

Though the stands were empty and the Civic Centre devoid of its usual buzz provided by the Dynamiters’ many fans, there was still plenty of energy on the ice as the Nitros played two at-home exhibition games over the weekend.

After losing 2-0 to the Columbia Valley Rockies the weekend prior, the Dynamiters dominated play on Friday, Oct. 23, for a commanding 3-0 victory.

Then on Saturday, the Nitros welcomed the Creston Valley Thundercats. This matchup ended up in a draw with a final score of 3-3 despite Kimberley outshooting Creston 49-32.

The Dynamiters play their next exhibition game against Fernie on Friday, Oct. 30.



