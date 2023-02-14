Dynamiters Reid and Self win two of seven divisional awards

Dynamiters Trystan Self and Cam Reid have one two of the seven annual divisional awards given out each year by the Kootenay Junior Hockey League.

For the second year in a row Self has been named Top Goalie and Reid Top Defenceman of the Eddie Mountain Division.

Last year, Self was also named Top Goalie of the entire league, and Reid was runner up for Top Defenceman.

Self had the second most wins in the division with 16, also tying him for second overall in the KIJHL. Self was fourth in save percentage at .926 and fourth in goals against average at 2.15.

This season, Self stopped 700 of 756 shots he faced in 26 games, and was fifth in total minutes played at 1563.

The KIJHL called Kimberley-born Reid’s season “tremendous” leading all defenceman with 15 goals and coming in at fifth in assists with 25.

Of those 15 goals, six were game winner and he also tallied 24 power play points. His play led the Nitros to their place among the top defensive teams in the league, as they came in with the third fewest goals allowed at 106. Reid was a plus-16 while playing an average of 24.26 per game.