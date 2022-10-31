Dynamiters return from first big road trip with one win, two losses

Team learns about their history at BC Hockey Hall of Fame in Penticton along the way

The Kimberley Dynamiters learned about the legacy of their team when they stopped by the BC Hockey Hall of Fame in Penticton during their first big road trip of the year. Kimberley Dynamiters photo.

The Kimberley Dynamiters hit the road this past weekend for their first big road trip of the season, and the team’s first since COVID restrictions prevented them from playing the league’s further conferences.

The Nitros played three games in three nights and came away with a win and two losses.

“It was good and bad a little bit of both,” said head coach, general manager Derek Stuart. “I think we got what we deserved in terms of points and the outcome, but there was some good things and some bad things.”

The weekend started out strong with a 5-1 win over the Osoyoos Coyotes, with goals from veterans Cash Regan and Matt Saretsky and rookies to the team Tyler Lindal, Ty McRuvie and Luke Rothfos.

“We’re starting to see some guys who haven’t necessarily contributed offensively start to do so a little bit, and Friday night in Osoyoos I thought everybody was great,” Stuart said. “We were doing really good that night and carried that into the first two periods with Summerland on Saturday.”

After the first two periods against Summerland, however, the Dynamiters fizzled out, something they’ve struggled with sporadically throughout this season so far. Their opponent scored three unanswered goals in the third period to tie the game, before winning it in overtime.

“We carried the play for 40 minutes quite handily, probably should have been up seven or eight nothing instead of 3-0 and I think the guys thought the third period was going to be easy,” Stuart said. “And we have to give credit to Summerland as well, they didn’t quit, they came out hard, but it’s probably a little easier to come out hard when your opposition shuts it down for the third.”

Even though they lost again on Sunday against the Princeton Posse, Stuart was happier with his team’s play overall.

“Princeton is a good team,” he said. “They’re good, their rink is tiny and they have a team built to play well in their rink and it’s a very tough rink to play in on a Sunday, third game in three days, but I thought our guys did a good job of grinding one out.”

The Nitros were down just 2-1 but after a bad penalty the Posse Capitalized to make it 3-1 and that, according to Stuart, was the hockey game, but he said they were in the game all the way up until that point.

Despite not coming back with three wins, Stuart extolled the value of getting to play the rest of the conference again, calling the long hours in the bus “cost-free team building.”

“I would definitely sacrifice the sleep and the long bus rides to be able to play those other teams in the conference, it makes for a better league and instead of just playing eight or nine other teams you get to play 19 other teams so it’s much better that we’re playing the other conference.”

While on the road, the team stopped by the BC Hockey Hall of Fame in Penticton, located at the spectacular South Okanagan Events Centre where the Penticton Vees play.

There were two Dynamiters-related displays there and Stuart said it was great to see his players take such an interest in the lore of the team that was written well before they were born.

The Dynamiters are back on home ice on Saturday, Nov. 5 when the take on the Revelstoke Grizzlies.



