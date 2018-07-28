Dynamiters reunite to receive rings

JOSH LOCKHART

The Kimberley Dynamiters 2017-18 team reunited during the JulyFest weekend to receive their championship rings and unveil a new retro jersey.

On Friday July 20 the team gathered at the Kimberley Golf Club to be presented their rings by head coach and general manager Derek Stuart, and also team president James Leroux.

The team celebrated as each player was called up to receive their personalized ring.

“I’m very excited about it.” Kimberley born player James Rota said. “This is all we dreamed of. Winning this year was so special. It’s hard to explain how happy I am that we did it with this team and this group of guys.”

Captain of the team, Brett Roberts, was elated to have the team back together to celebrate one more time, saying “It feels unreal. It feels like yesterday that we were all together. The comradery between us is insane. We all love each other so much, we are brother for life.”

They spent one last day together on Saturday July 21 during the JulyFest parade, joined by some of the 1978 Allen Cup winners.

The Dynamiters had been building up a pending announcement on their social media sites. “Out with the new, in with the old” they said on their Facebook and Twitter pages.

During the parade, the team unveiled an alternative retro jersey that they will be using for the upcoming season. The jersey’s are will also be going on sale to the public during the season.

The Dynamiters season will start September 7th against the Creston Valley Thunder Cats at the Kimberley Civic Centre. Season tickets are now available, and early bird rates are available until July 31.

You can see the Nitro’s in action prior to the regular season start. Main camp is August 24-26. Then the team will host the Fernie Ghostriders in an exhibition game on August 30, followed by a road exhibition game on September 1 against the Columbia Valley Rockies.

