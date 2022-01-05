Dynamiters shutout Golden 6-0 on the road ahead of weekend home games

Coming off two big wins against the Fernie Ghostriders in the first Christmas Classic in two years, the Dynamiters claimed another definitive win against Golden on the road on Tuesday, Jan. 5, shutting them out 6-0.

Despite what the score indicates, Golden put up a good fight. Shots on goal were 34-30 for Kimberley, so it was no walk in the park for Dynamiters goalie Trystan Self, who definitely earned his shutout.

As head coach Derek Stuart put it: “It wasn’t a 6-0 game per say, but our guys executed on most of our chances.”

The Dynamiters have now faced off against Golden six times so far this season, and have won every single time, including three shutouts.

Two Dynamiters, Christian Mealey and Tenzin Bogardis, made the KIJHL’s three stars of the week and both of them scored goals in Tuesday’s game.

Cash Regan opened the scoring in the first, and Tyler Russell got the second goal of the game midway through the second and then got his second goal of the game and tenth of the season shortly into the third. Austin Daniels got his 16th goal of the year in the third as well.

The Dynamiters will play the Rockets again in Golden on Friday, Jan. 7 at 7:30.

Then the following evening back on home ice they will take on the Grand Forks Bruins for the first time this season. The Bruins are currently in fourth place of four teams in the Neil Murdoch Division, which also consists of Beaver Valley, Nelson and Castlegar.

Kimberley is currently in second place in the Eddie Mountain division; one point behind Columbia Valley with two games in hand.



