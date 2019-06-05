Dynamiters sign Kimberley local Cam Reid

Reid is a defenceman, having played for an EK Midget Zone Team for the last two years.

The Kimberley Dynamiters announced this week that they are signing Kimberley local Cam Reid as a defenceman for next season.

Reid hails from Ontario, having moved to Kimberley when he was three. He is a student at Selkirk Secondary School and will be headed into his final year in September.

Reid says he’s been playing hockey for as long as he can remember. For the past two years he’s been playing for an East Kootenay Midget Zone Team.

Reid says he’s looking forward to playing for the Dynamiters this year and his training has already begun.

“This is definitely a new experience for me, I’m looking forward to playing for a team that really takes it seriously. They play because they want to,” said Reid.

Head Coach Derrick Stuart says the Dynamiters are looking forward to having Reid on the defence lineup.

“He’s been an affiliate of ours for the past two years, so we know what we’re getting,” said Stuart. “We’re happy that he’s chosen to start his KIJHL career with us, he’s a very well brought up young man and we’re excited to add him to the roster.”

Reid has already started training with an older friend who plays professionally for an AHL team.

“He’s helping me to build a workout plan, we’ll be doing lots of outdoor training and working out in the gym,” said Reid, adding that it’s a little nerve-wracking thinking ahead to the start of the season.

“His play with the puck is at the level that that he could’ve been in the league last year, but we needed him to develop a little more,” Stuart said. “He’s got a lot of potential to be a great offensive threat this season, even as a rookie.”

Reid says he wants to thank his Mom and Dad for their support over the years.

“They’ve made this all possible,” he said. “I’m really looking forward to it.”



