Dynamiters sign three players ahead of exhibition games

JOSH LOCKHART

The Kimberley Dynamiters signed three players after their main camp finished, as they continue to plug the roster holes left open after last seasons championship banner year.

Neil Kingston, Brandon Pelletier, and Keegan McDowell were all named to the team.

Kingston (‘00) calls Calgary, Alberta home. In 26 games with the NWCAA Stamps Midget AA the 5’8” forward scored 14 goals and 16 assists. He added two goals and two assists in seven playoff games.

Pelletier (‘00) is from St. Albert, Alberta. The 5’10” forward played with the St. Albert Blues Midget AA team last season. He earned 24 goals and 13 assists in 31 games, while adding six points in four playoff games.

McDowell (‘00) just finished trying out for the West Kelowna Warriors (BCHL). He is from Lethbridge, Alberta; and played for the Lethbridge Hurricanes Midget AAA last season. He registered eight goals and assists in 31 games, but then produced five goals and six assists in 12 playoff games.

Nitro’s head coach and general manager Derek Stuart said that the team will continue to tweak their roster during their two exhibition games.

“We are going to look for our leaders and veterans to lead the way, looking for guys who are competing and doing whatever they can to earn a spot on this team.

“Hopefully they make our decisions tough”

On Thursday, the Nitros host the Fernie Ghostriders in their first exhibition game. The ‘Riders have already played two exhibition games. Tying both of them 2-2 against the Columbia Valley Rockies and the Golden Rockets.

Then on Saturday the Nitros play the Rockies in Invermere. The Rockies have tied the ‘Riders, and lost 3-1 to the Revelstoke Grizzlies in their exhibition play.