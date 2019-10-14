Dynamiter board member Karrie Hall presents Brock Palmer with the September Player of the Month award. J. Righton photo.

Dynamiters split weekend games

A loss to Castlegar and a win against Kelowna

The Kimberley Dynamiters split last weekend’s games, with a 5 – 3 loss to the Castlegar Rebels on Friday night, although they outshot the visiting team 39-33.

The Nitros bounced back on Saturday with a 3-2 win over the Kelowna Chiefs. The game was tied 2 -2 after the first period, with the Nitros leading in shots on net, 13 to 8. The Dynamiters went ahead in the second with a goal by A. Daniels, assisted by Marhachuk and Larson, and then held on for the win.

Kimberley’s Brock Palmer continues to lead the KIJHL in scoring with 12 goals and ten assist in 12 games. He was also honoured with the Dynamiter Player of the Month award for September. Palmer is the only Dynamiter player in the top 20 in the league.

Previous story
Fighters with Vancouver ties enjoy banner day on One Championship cards

Just Posted

‘If we do nothing, the herd will certainly be extirpated’: Caribou maternity pen proposed in Nakusp

The Arrow Lakes Caribou Society is waiting for a response from the province

College of the Rockies students to benefit from increased Southern Interior Development Initiative Trust contribution

Over $23,000 in SIDIT awards available to College students from the Southern Interior

Be prepared for unpredictable weather: Mainroad

The Highway contractor Mainroad has put out a reminder list of to… Continue reading

Support local Scouting organization; buy a sandbag

You can help out with sandbag filling next Saturday at Resker’s Hall in Marysville

Bowling league’s starting season at Elks Club

Many people may not be aware of it, but there is an… Continue reading

B.C.’s rural paramedic program expands, with home support

Advanced care ambulance staff added for six communities

Heiltsuk Nation open first Big House in 120 years in northern B.C.

Opening means the community now has an appropriate space for spiritual and ceremonial events

Singh says NDP would form coalition with the Liberals to stop Tories

Singh was in a Liberal-held riding Sunday afternoon in Surrey where he was pressed about his post-election intentions

‘My heart goes out to the mother’: B.C. dad reacts to stabbing death of Ontario boy

Carson Crimeni, who was also 14, was bullied relentlessly, his dad says

BC Ferries filling up fast with post-Thanksgiving weekend travellers

Monday anticipated to be busiest day of the weekend

The one with the ‘Friends’ photoshoot: Kelowna group recreates TV show intro

A friend’s departure prompted them to create something that really says, “I’ll be there for you”

Canadian Snowbirds plane crashes before air show in Atlanta

Pilot lands safely after ejecting from jet

Man caught throwing away election signs in Fernie, ordered to put them back

Man told RCMP he had ‘no faith in government’

Share crash data, private insurers tell David Eby, ICBC

B.C. monopoly makes drivers retrieve their own records

Most Read