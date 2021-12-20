Cash Regan is the Dynamiter November Player of the Month. J. Righton photo

Dynamiters split weekend games

The Kimberley Dynamiters head into the Christmas break in pretty good shape. They are second place in the Eddie Mountain division. Although they trail the Columbia Valley Rockies by five points, they have played three fewer games and could potentially catch up.

The Nitros’ record is 15 wins, 7 losses and 2 shoot out losses.

This past weekend, the Dynamiters split their games, winnng 3-2 in Creston on Friday, and losing 2 – 1 to Fernie at home on Saturday.

Friday’s goal scorers were Bogardis, Daniels and Klassen. On Saturday, the Nitros got a goal from Lekosky in their losing effort. Notably, the Fernie goalie had a terrific game, as the Nitros outshot the Ghostriders 39 to 20.

Prior to the game, it was announced that Cash Regan was the November Player of the Month.


