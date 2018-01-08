Dynamiters split weekend

JOSH LOCKHART

The Kimberley Dynamiters played their first and second games of 2018, and in those games, the Nitros came across two very hot goaltenders.

First up was Quinn Yeager of the Grand Forks Border Bruins. This wasn’t Yeager’s first game against the Nitros this season, he padded up against them at the start of the season when he was a member of the Nelson Leafs, holding to Nitro’s to two goals.

The Dynamiters entered the game riding an eight game win streak. Hopes of continuing the streak were quieted as the Border Bruins scored at the 4:23 mark. The Border Bruins held onto their lead that period, despite being outshot 14-10.

“That arena is so small. We don’t play games or practice in arenas that size,” head coach and general manager Derek Stuart said. “It’s a very different style of hockey.

“It’s tough to explain to people who haven’t been there. It’s like playing in Marysville. It’s a tough arena to play in, especially if you are not used to playing there.”

In the second period, the Nitros began firing everything on net. It wasn’t until the fourth power play of the game that Mason Palaga took a cross crease pass and fired it in to tie the game.

The Nitros fired an astounding 20 shots in the second period.

The third period was scoreless, and the game was headed to overtime.

Just after two minutes elapsed Cam Russell found Brock Palmer who scored on the teams 50th shot on net to give the Nitros a 2-1 overtime win, keeping the win streak alive.

“After the first period, I thought we did a pretty good job. Give credit to their goaltender, he played outstanding. We scored our winning goal on our 50th shot.

“We played good defensively, and Cody Campbell was great in net for us.”

Palaga was named the star of the game as earned a goal and an assist.

“Palaga was amazing.” Stuart said. “He was the best player on the ice by far. He took over the game, and he played more than 30 minutes. He was above the rest of the playing field.”

The Nitros spent the night in Grand Forks as they prepared for their next task, Josh Williams and the Nelson Leafs.

Williams leads all KIJHL goaltenders in goals against average, save percentage, and was one win behind Cody Campbell to be tied for first in wins heading into the game. Williams was also the star of the game his past three games, and was coming into this game on a two-game shutout streak.

The first 20 minutes of the game was scoreless, as the Nitros and Leafs were able to fend off one another’s chances.

The Dynamiters then got themselves into penalty trouble, and the Leafs took a 1-0 lead on a power play goal.

The penalties continued into the third period, and according to Stuart, the Nitro’s shot themselves in the foot with the penalties.

“We shot ourselves in the foot. Their first two goals came on the power play on penalties that we should not have taken.”

The Leafs scored their second goal on the power play and then minutes later added their third. Which would be the final score.

Looking back at the game, Stuart felt that the Nitro’s played well, it was just an unbelievable goalie that got in the way of victory.

“I thought we deserved a better fate. I thought we were really good. Better than we were on Friday. I can count at least five point blank scoring chances, and two shots where the bench almost cheered. Williams definitely showed why he is one of the leagues top goalies.”

For Stuart it was James Farmer and Devon Langelaar that stood out in the loss to Nelson.

“Overall, it was 3-0, but that was not indicative of our play. We took it to them for second and third.”

Cody Campbell was in net for both games making 50 saves on 55 shots.

Stuart was also impressed with the play of affiliate players Jackson Bohan and Erik Delaire. Bohan has now played in five games with the Nitros and Delaire has played in two,

The Nitros now get ready for a Tuesday match at home against the Fernie Ghostriders. The Ghostriders are on a six game loosing streak, including the pair of losses during the Christmas Classic.

The ‘Riders are coming off a difficult weekend, as the Golden Rockets defeated them for their first regulation win of the season, and then they were shutout 5-0 by the Creston Valley Thunder Cats.

Game time is 7:30 pm at the Kimberley Civic Centre.

Match Sticks: Injuries and illness have struck the Nitro’s roster. Brandt Bertoia, Harrison Risdon, and Lucas Purdy have come down with the flu. Derian Bamber, James Rota, and Colby Sherlock are all listed as injured.