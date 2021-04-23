Dynamiter’s Spring ready for next challenge with Ice Wolves

Submitted by EMANUEL SEQUIERA

Kimberley Dynamiter Carter Spring is ready to make the jump to Junior A hockey.

Spring, a Creston native, will join the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League’s La Ronge Ice Wolves for the 2021-22 season. It’s an opportunity that means a lot to him and it’s a fit he and his family feel is right after speaking to a few people to learn more about the organization. He also loves the small-town vibe after growing up in one.

In 87 career games with the Dynamiters, Spring had 10 goals and 29 points in the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League. This season playing on the top line with captain Keegan McDowell and given a more offensive role, Spring had two goals and three points in three games.

“I was confident going into the season,” says Spring, adding that he and McDowell clicked. “I was getting a lot more scoring chances. I just felt way better about my game and I was shooting the puck, which I don’t usually do. Things were going right for me at the start of the season.”

A two-way player who is working on improving his offensive side, Spring broke into the KIJHL at 16 and played a key role in the Dynamiters playoff run on a shutdown role against top lines. That season he had to fight his way into the lineup every night, starting with practice.

Spring developed his skills under the guidance of Derek Stuart’s coaching staff.

“They taught me a lot of good things about the game and what I can work on every practice,” says Spring, who is five-foot-11, 195 pounds. “Being around great guys all the time helped a lot. All the veterans helped me and I’m a better player and a better person.”

This season Spring learned a lot from family friend and assistant coach Carter Bancks. The biggest piece of advice the retired AHLer gave was to “keep working hard.”

“Just work on things that I wouldn’t really be able to work on in a game,” he says. “Just to work hard no matter the situation. Always keep your nose to the ground and work hard and good things will come.”

READ: Former Dynamiter Caige Sterzer commits to NCAA Lindenwood Lions

READ: Dynamiters Scherger and Dobson sign with Cranbrook Bucks



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter