Dynamiters star Brock Palmer headed to University of Las Vegas Rebels

One of the stars of the Kimberley Dynamiters is moving on to the American Collegiate Hockey Association next season, as Brock Palmer announces his commitment to the University of Las Vegas Rebels (UNLV).

Palmer had an incredible season with the Dynamiters this past year. He was named player of the month in February, just before their season met an untimely end due to COVID-19. He also won League and Division MVP awards and was a leading scorer for both league and division.

After three seasons with the Dynamiters, Palmer is their highest scorer of all time, with 237 points comprised of 102 goals and 135 assists.

Palmer said he was in talks with UNLV as early as Christmas time last year. He had initially intended to go to U of L but then decided on UNLV, where he will head later this summer.

“I honestly don’t know too much at this point,” Palmer said with a laugh. “I’m taking a history of rock and roll class to get a head start on the school year just to get some extra credit.

“Probably a little bit of both, it’s going to be pretty crazy moving to Vegas and I don’t think I’ve wrote an essay for probably three years so it’s going to be interesting going to school there as well. I’m kind of nervous for it, I don’t know how the schooling’s going to be down there, I haven’t been to school in a while so I don’t know how I’m going to do but I’m looking forward to it.”

Looking back on his time in this city, Palmer said the thing he will remember most is the atmosphere of Kimberley, its rink and its fans.

“I don’t know if you can top that going to any other place or any other program,” he said. “So definitely I’m going to miss that about Kimberley. I mean, winning the championship my first year too, you can’t forget that. Those things are pretty special.”

This year, it’s hard not to think the Dynamiters were set to take it all the way and clinch the championships. They were the leading team in the league, and were on track to get Palmer’s second championship, but unfortunately the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to the playoffs.

“It’s definitely sad,” Palmer said. “And I mean in my last year in Kimberley, not knowing that it was going to be my last game in a Dynamiters jersey kind of sucks, but it sucks for a lot of people so can’t really take it too hard.

“It’s too bad because we had a pretty good team going into it. I think we had a pretty good chance. I think our record was 17-1-1 against the remaining teams that were left in the playoffs. We had a good team so it was sad definitely.”

It was also announced that Jack Verstraet has signed with UNLV and will be joining Palmer in the upcoming season.

In other Dynamiters news, it announced that 2001 forward Tyler Russell will return to the Nitros, coming from the Osoyoos Coyotes.

READ MORE: Kimberley Dynamiters are KIJHL regular season champions again

READ MORE: Palmer caps brilliant season with Dynamiter Player of the Month for February


paul.rodgers@kimberleybulletin
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
NHL no longer considering Vancouver as hub city

Just Posted

Dynamiters star Brock Palmer headed to University of Las Vegas Rebels

One of the stars of the Kimberley Dynamiters is moving on to… Continue reading

WATCH: Selkirk Secondary’s Class of 2020 honoured with parade

A socially-distant substitute to traditional graduation celebrations

Evacuation alert lifted in Fairmont following debris flow events

The RDEK has rescinded an evacuation alert issued for Fairmont Creek in… Continue reading

Stage 1 water restrictions now in effect in Kimberley

While a good many people haven’t even turned a sprinkler on yet… Continue reading

Selkirk’s annual Bob Grigg Award

Congratulations to Hannah Doerksen for receiving this year’s Bob Grigg award, presented… Continue reading

B.C. records 10 new COVID-19 cases, one more death

There have been 174 deaths due to COVID-19 since January in B.C.

First ministers couldn’t agree on condemning systemic racism in declaration: PM

Talk is cheap and it’s time to do things about racism, says Doug Ford

B.C. cuts fees, not red tape for farmland home construction

Gravel roads get relief from fill dumping regulations

Air Canada, WestJet to drop physical distancing policies as air travel ticks up

Air Canada and WestJet conduct pre-boarding temperature checks and require masks on board

Canadians fail quiz on prominent BIPOC figures in history

Only 160 of 1,0000 respondents were able to pass a quiz on racialized Canadians

Victoria man OK after being trapped in truck bed during vehicle theft

VicPD looking for video footage of the incident

Kelowna officer at centre of punch-throwing arrest also faced 2018 complaint probe

Nathan Stroeder claims he filed a public complaint against Const. Siggy Pietrzak in 2018

Cannabis retailers call for change in B.C.’s legal sales regime

Online purchase and delivery monopoly exploited by black market in COVID-19 pandemic

Feds announce $2 million for Vancouver Aquarium for animal care costs

The aquarium found itself in financial trouble due to halting admissions because of COVID-19

Most Read