Dynamiters tack on another win after beating Golden Rockets 3-2

The Kimberley Dynamiters welcomed back the Golden Rockets on Saturday, Nov. 6, and it wound up being a nail biter, ultimately ending with a 3-2 win.

Austin Daniels scored the game winning goal with just a few minutes left in the third. Daniels had two goals that night, with Jayden Kostiuk scoring the Dynamiters’ first goal of the game.

“We were excellent defensively on Saturday,” Stuart said. “Everyone bought in to our ‘defense first’ mentality. Because of that we were able to play outside of our zone for a majority of the game and it resulted in a lot of prime scoring chances.”

The Nitros next game will be against Fernie, on the Ghostriders’ home turf. They will certainly be working hard to bring their best to that game given their record against Fernie so far this year.

“Our game is improving a lot each game, but we need to be more aware on our scoring chances. As an example, we had five breakaways on Saturday, but never scored once,” Stuart said. “Golden’s goalie was deep in his net every time, yet all five guys tried to deke him instead of recognizing that a shot was the better option. That’s unacceptable, we’re smarter than that. ”

Stuart will be working hard with the team to fix up those rough edges before the game against Fernie on Friday, Nov. 12.

Goalie Trystan Self received the honour of being named October’s Player of the Month, after he’s stepped up and helped lead his team to success after goalie Matt Fleet was injured.



paul.rodgers@kimberleybulletin

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter