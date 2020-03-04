Dynamiters take 3 – 1 series lead

Nitros defeat Creston 5 -2 on Tuesday evening

The Kimberley Dynamiters are one win away from taking their first round playoff series after a 5 -2 victory over Creston Tuesday evening.

Head Coach and General Manager Derek Stuart says overall, he remains very pleased with his team’s play, although he would like to see them have a better start.

“Creston came out really hard,’ he said. “But other than the start, the guys were really good.”

Creston opened the scoring with a goal by Ryan Patterson. Despite the slow start, Kimberley had the lead 3 – 1 at the end of the first period, on goals by Jett Saharchuk, Erik Delair and Mitch Fargey.

The Dynamiters got two more in the second, both by Brock Palmer. The third period was scoreless.

The Nitros can clinch at home on Thursday night, and Stuart wants the teams attention on that game and only that game.

“We want to move on to the second round,” he said. “And it would be nice to wrap it up Thursday, especially since the second round opponent is already done and resting.”

Stuart is referring to the Columbia Valley Rockies, who swept the Fernie Ghostriders in their series.

“We made it clear to the fellows that there will be no talk about Columbia Valley or Fernie,” Stuart said. “We are still involved with Creston.”

KIJHL

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
EK Bantam Avalanche take BC Rural Championship
Next story
B.C. rink snaps Brier losing skid

Just Posted

Dynamiters take 3 – 1 series lead

Nitros defeat Creston 5 -2 on Tuesday evening

Windstorm downs power lines across swath of West Kootenay

Hundreds still without power on Wednesday morning

EK Bantam Avalanche take BC Rural Championship

The East Kootenay Avalanche Bantam team have just captured the Tier 1… Continue reading

Kimberley/Cranbrook entertainment listings

Cranbrook Arts Programs Tots on Tuesdays will continue until Spring Break. They… Continue reading

Mark Creek Lions donate to Angel Flight

The Mark Creek Lions have made a substantial donation to help support… Continue reading

‘One day at a time’: ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek speaks one year after cancer diagnosis

Trebek said the past year had both good and bad days

Canadians flying from B.C. to Australia charged after 16 kg of meth found in suitcases

The pair of Canadian nationals have been charged with a number of illicit drug possession

A&W employees in Ladysmith get all-inclusive vacation for 10 years of service

Kelly Frenchy, Katherine Aleck, and Muriel Jack are headed on all-expenses-paid vacations

Wet’suwet’en elected council wants in on pipeline, B.C. land talks

Deal with Ottawa, Victoria leaves councils out, hereditary chiefs told

Toilet paper roll selling for $100 on Craigslist as people capitalize on COVID-19 fears

A plethora of posts selling toilet paper have popped up on Facebook and Craigslist in the past few days

White Claw Hard Seltzer to hit B.C. shelves this weekend

The highly sought after beverage will be available on Mar. 7

B.C. rink snaps Brier losing skid

Jim Cotter and company double the Yukon 6-3 Wednesday morning in Kingston, Ont.

B.C.’s three latest COVID-19 cases related to travel from Iran

Four cases identified Tuesday make 12, all in isolation at home

B.C. tourism group says bookings from China down 70% amid COVID-19 fears

Destination BC says bookings are down from China by about 70 per cent between March and October

Most Read