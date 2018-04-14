Dynamiters take the must win game against Richmond

JOSH LOCKHART

Heading into Day Two of the Cyclone Taylor Cup, the Kimberley Dynamiters backs were against the wall, and in order to get back into the short tournament, they had to win their game against the host team Richmond Sockeyes.

“We haven’t had two bad games in a row,” head coach and general manager Derek Stuart said. “Our confidence has done a 180 from how we performed yesterday to tonight.”

The Dynamiters needed the confidence because they were still looking for their first goal of the tournament.

The Nitros had to wait a bit longer, because the Sockeyes controlled the start of the game, and then the Nitro’s got into penalty trouble. Which eventually led to the Sockeyes opening the scoring.

“I thought the start was a little shaky to start, but the penalty kill and Cody Campbell gave us so much momentum and hope on the bench. We got our game going from that.”

The Dynamiters did not panic. As the first period wound down, Chase Gedny scored on the rebound to tie the game.

In the second, the Sockeyes outshot the Dynamiters 18-9, yet the Dynamiters scored three goals in the middle period. Brock Palmer, James Farmer, and Brandt Bertoia scored within 3:55 to catapult the Nitro’s to a 4-1 lead.

“It was good to see Brock Palmer get a goal – he hasn’t scored in a while – and it was probably the biggest goal of the game to give us a 2-1 lead.”

The third period became the Farmer show. He scored a power play goal, and then added another on a delayed penalty. It was his second hattrick this post season.

“Farmer stepped up and was probably our best player on the ice tonight and got rewarded with three goals.”

The Dynamiters won 6-1, despite being outshot 39-35. Cody Campbell made 38 saves for his first win of the tournament, and Mason Palaga was named the star of the game with three assists. Matt Davies also had three assists.

“Our offense was dangerous, but what I liked most was our team defence. We were excellent in our own zone.”

The Dynamiters need to rest up and prepare for their third game of the tournament against the Campbell River Storm.

“We need to reset when we wake up in the morning and go win a hockey game.

“The biggest thing is to play a tough defensive game and our offense will come from that, like we did tonight.”

The Storm have yet to post a win, they lost in regulation and then in overtime. They will be desperate as they look for their first win and a chance to play for Gold on Sunday.

“We will be desperate. It is a do-or-die for both teams, it should be an excellent hockey game. It is going to be a game of desperation and urgency. Both teams need to win or they are out.”

The last time these two teams met was the Gold Medal Game of the 2015 Cyclone Taylor Cup, the Storm won 6-5.

The Dynamiters and Storm will go head to head Saturday at 4:30 pm MDT.

Standing Quick Look: Delta Ice Hawks, 5pts; Kimberley Dynamiters, 3pts; Richmond Sockeyes, 3pts; Campbell River Storm, 1pt.

Tournament Scoring Leaders (three way tie for first): James Farmer, 3G; Tyler Andrews (Richmond), 2G 1A; Matt Davies, 3A; Mason Palaga, 3A.