Brett Anderson has been traded to the VIJHL in exchange for a player development fee. Photo by Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review

Dynamiters trade Brett Anderson to VIJHL

Goaltender Brett Anderson has been traded to Victoria in exchange for a player development fee

The Kimberley Dynamiters have traded goaltender Brett Anderson to the Victoria Cougars in the Victoria Island Junior Hockey League.

In return, the Dynamiters received a player development fee for the 19-year-old goaltender.

“He did request a trade. I think with two 19-year-old goalies potentially coming back we couldn’t keep both of them. I told both of them that, and Brett decided he would rather go to a team that offered him a starting position right away,” said Derek Stuart, GM/coach, Kimberley Dynamiters.

Anderson had his rookie year last year with the Dynamiters where he went 17-1 with two shutouts, a 2.02 goals against average and a .919 save percentage in 20 regular season games.

“He’s a very capable starting goalie, we were fortunate enough to have him and Adam (Andersen), both were capable guys to be starters in this league. So, we are losing a guy that when we put in net was fantastic for us last year, and did everything we asked him of, even in the playoffs when he started as the backup — he was a great teammate and did everything the coaching staff asked and more,” explained Stuart.

RELATED: Dynamiters make a trade with Nelson Leafs

With Anderson gone, the team will be in search for a new backup goalie for their starter Adam Andersen.

“Adams our guy going into the season this year, and we are looking for a guy that is not just going to be happy being a backup, but somebody that can push Adam and keep him on his toes and someone who can get us some wins when it’s his turn to play,” said Stuart.

With the Nitros 2019 Main Camp approaching, Stuart adds there is an opportunity for guys who are there and make it through the exhibition season. Their main camp will run from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1 at the Kimberley Civic Centre, more information can be found by contacting Stuart at nitrosheadcoach@gmail.com.


jessica.dempsey@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Cranbrook defenceman drafted by Colorado Avalanche

Just Posted

Dynamiters trade Brett Anderson to VIJHL

Goaltender Brett Anderson has been traded to Victoria in exchange for a player development fee

RDEK to begin public consultation on Solid Waste Management Plan Review process

The Regional District of East Kootenay (RDEK) Board of Directors recently received… Continue reading

JulyFest quickly approaching

Along with the classics, this year features some new and exciting activities.

Round the Mountain donates $500 to Kimberley Search and Rescue

Kimberley and Cranbrook SAR teams volunteer to assist with first aid at the RTM Festival.

East Kootenay weather: rain, thunderstorms expected

Severe thunderstorm watch has been issued across the southern interior.

VIDEO: Alberta to hold $2.5M inquiry into how oil and gas opponents are funded

Premier says inquiry will determine if any laws have been broken and recommend appropriate action

Cranbrook Chamber, Air Canada discuss Cranbrook-Calgary route cut

Regional business community and government plan to keep pressure on airline to re-instate service

Alberta golf cart driver runs over and kills two geese

An employee of the Sandpiper Golf and Country Club near Edmonton was the one driving

23 projects get cash to help restore B.C.’s fragile salmon stocks

One such project aims to find dikes on Lower Fraser River that block passage of juvenile salmon

Taseko Mines pursues court injunction against B.C. First Nation for exploratory drilling

Tsilhqot’in Nation held a peaceful protest and stopped Taseko contractors from hauling equipment west of Williams Lake

Vandal swims out to spray-paint beacon in Victoria harbour

A man made his way out to a beacon near the Johnson Street Bridge with paint

West Vancouver cops tangle with 300 drunk youths on Canada Day

One officer was punched in the face. Two young people were arrested.

Former B.C. nursing instructor banned after photographing students in bathing suits

Stephen Bishop can’t apply for a nursing license for at least four years

The B.C. government looks for feedback from drivers

The province is conducting a survey in order to improve travel in B.C.

Most Read