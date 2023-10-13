Dynamiters trade Matt Saretsky to Kelowna Chiefs for future considerations

The Kimberley Dynamiters have traded Matt Saretsky, a left winger who’d been with the team for the past three seasons, to the Kelowna Chiefs for future considerations.

“I was pretty shocked when I heard the news initially,” Saretsky told the Bulletin. “But as a player who plays in Junior, you expect moves at any time. After three years it had to happen to me.

“You always keep a good relationship with the coach, you’re talking to him every day, you don’t know if he has you on the block or not, it can come at you pretty quick.”

Saretsky’s first season with the Dynamiters was from 2020 to 2021, a season heavily marred by the Covid pandemic, in which Saretsky only played two games.

He played 34 games in the regular season in the 2021 regular season, getting 16 total points and scored two goals in 13 playoff games.

His final season with the Nitros saw Saretsky play 28 games and get eight total points.

“It’s always tough to trade anybody,” said Dynamiters head coach Derek Stuart. “But when it’s a player that’s been here for three years, entering his fourth year and a player who was very popular with the coaches and players, it’s even harder.

“However, the job is to do what’s best for the team and we felt it was best to let Matt go somewhere else where he would play more of an important role and we wish him all the best.”

READ MORE: Dynamiters dominate sold-out Christmas Classic with two wins over rivals Fernie

While this trade came as a surprise to Saretsky, the fact that Kelowna is his home town is a big silver lining.

“At first I was in a little bit of a confused state, I didn’t know if I wanted to play, I didn’t know what was next for me,” he said. “But talking over it with my family I knew that I wanted to play another year and I knew that Kelowna was interested in me. So I said why not and settled in with a new team.”

He said that he’s starting to settle in with the Chiefs, and had known a few of the guys already. He told the Bulletin that while Kelowna is coming off a “pretty tough season,” he knows they’ve got a lot of new recruits and they’re looking to have a stronger season this year.

“Playing at home, I think I can focus more with my family being here and I think that might be easier,” Saretsky said. “I’ve only been with the team for a short time, but so far it’s been really good. Even though coming off of two overtime losses, I see that we have tons of room for improvement and I think that by the middle or the end of the season we can be top of the division, looking to go all the way in playoffs.”

Last season, the Dynamiters had a historic playoff run, ultimately winning the Teck Cup, and then heading to the Cyclone Taylor Cup and taking second place. Saretsky unfortunately had injured his left humerous bone and was unable to play in the post season.

“That was an amazing ride,” he reflected. “Although I didn’t get to play, I still felt like I was part of the team got, got to see the guys every day, watch them and support them and we got there in the end. I’ve never had such a big championship award in hockey before, so that’s definitely something I’ll always remember.

“I got the ring placed up in my room here that’s shining with the light and everything, so I’ve got a few things here that’ll remind me every day of things like that in Kimberley.”

In addition to the epic playoff run, Saretsky has many fond memories from his years with the Dynamiters. After a big 6-1 win against Columbia Valley, he told the Bulletin that it was “probably the funnest game I’ve ever played in my life.”

READ MORE: Kimberley beats Columbia Valley 6-1 in their best game of the year

Last December at the Christmas Classic, an annual double-header against their rivals Fernie, Saretsky ended a scoring drought with an epic goal in front of a sold-out crowd.

”The Christmas Classics are always going to be huge memory for me, there’s so much anticipation and hype around those games, so much excitement,” he said.

He added he will miss the small-town feel and the community of Kimberley, and the countless supportive fans. However, most of his favourite memories from his time with Kimberley are from off the ice, the bond he made with his teammates and the time they spent together.

“We hung out every day and created endless memories,” he said. “We would play intense mini sticks in my billet mum’s basement I can always remember that. And we would always play poker and we would always go out for wings on Wednesday night, those are definitely some of my favourite memories that I’ll never forget there.”

Saretsky said he’s not certain what his plans are following this season, but said he’d like to play his 20-year-old year as well, so if some offers to play come in he will strongly consider them.

“Hockey has been a part of my life since I was five years old, so it’s something that I could see myself sticking with and maybe not,” he said. “I’m definitely open to playing for a while, so I guess I’ll see where that road takes with me.”

Moving forward, Saretsky had nothing but positive things to say about the Kimberley Dynamiters.

“Much respect to the organization, they helped me a lot, I had the most fun with them and good luck to them this season.”



paul.rodgers@kimberleybulletin

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter