Dynamiters training camp this weekend

Evacuation alert for Kimberley having impact on camp attendance

The camp will go on! Despite the City of Kimberley being under an evacuation alert, the Kimberley Dynamiters will continue with their main camp this coming weekend, August 24 to August 26.

Keeping with the mantra that the City has had, they Dynamiters are open for business.

“We are trying to go day by day.” Head coach and general manager Derek Stuart said. “Apart from all the smoke, carry on as normal.”

With the success that the Nitros had last season, competing in the Cyclone Taylor Cup until mid-April, has led to a shorter off season, impacting recruitment.

Stuart says that enrollment for camp has been low, citing that there are over 15 other Junior B teams having camps this weekend in BC and Alberta.

Despite the low recruitment, there is expected to be about eight returning players: Derian Bamber, Brandt Bertoia, Lucas Chilton, Chase Gedny, Bryce McDonald, Brock Palmer, Luke Recchi, and Adam Anderson. Plus the off-season acquisition Mitch Fargey.

The camp is open to the public. Stuart said that fans can “definitely expect to see some speed and some skill. We have four point or more veterans returning. I’m hoping that the compete level is at an intensity that shows the guys are trying to make the hockey club.”

This will also be a great opportunity for fans to see four local players signed this off-season: Braiden Koran, Ryan Bennett, Jackson Bohan, and Erik Delaire.

“They still need to approach this as a camp to keep the spot that they have been given.” Stuart added.

The evacuation alert, unfortunately, has impacted the camp’s registration. Stuart said that two players cancelled shortly after the alert was given; but couldn’t confirm that was the exact reason for the cancellation.

It has been reported that Kimberley is not in imminent danger, but Stuart says that the team is ready if the status changes from alert to order.

“Most players coming in here are coming with a friend or parent that will have a vehicle and can get out of here. The veterans that are with billets, we will make sure they get out, if need be.”

Information about the camp schedule will be available on Wednesday by the Nitros.

