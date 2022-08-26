Dynamiters welcome a slate of new players this season

Tyler Lindal and Peyton Twigg are two of the rookies that Dynamiter staff believe will contribute this year. KIJHL file

Emanuel Sequeira

The Kootenay International Junior Hockey League has an exciting new wave of rookie talent entering the 2022-23 season, which begins on Sept. 23. Leading up to the start of the season, we will highlight those players from each team.

We begin with the Kimberley Dynamiters, who captured the Eddie Mountain division regular season championship, and played in the Kootenay Conference final. During the off-season, the Dynamiters have been busy reloading with a talented group of players.

Here is a look at all the incoming rookies with insight from Head Coach & GM Derek Stuart.

Peyton Twigg Forward, Lethbridge Hurricanes U18 AAA

In Twigg, the Dynamiters get a player who is very good offensively and is extremely creative with the puck. Last season in 38 games with the Hurricanes, the 5-10, 165-pound forward had 15 goals and 29 points and added six points in six playoff games.

“We are expecting Peyton to help our offensive attack and our power play.”

Tyler Lindal Forward, Saskatoon Contacts U18 AAA

Lindal is a very reliable and smart forward. Last season he had eight points in 44 games.

“He has potential to produce points, but his ability to play a solid overall game is what attracted us to him the most.”

Duncan Paradis Defenceman, Edge Mountaineers U18 AAA Prep

Paradis is a very good skater with good puck skills for a big guy (six-foot, 174 pounds).

“He plays with an edge and enjoys the physical part of the game. His potential to develop into a valuable defenseman is very high.”

Evan Murray Defenceman, East Kootenay U18 AA

Murray joins the Dynamiters after affiliating with them last season and seeing action in two games. In 19 games with the Avalanche, he had 10 points.

“He is a great skater with excellent puck skills. He makes good puck decisions and has the potential to contribute offensively.”

Carter Kreller Forward, Grande Prairie U18 AAA

Kreller is a big kid (6-1, 165 pounds) who plays the game hard and produced 15 points in 36 games last season.

“His physicality will be a welcome attribute and with the right opportunity we believe there is potential to chip in offensively as well as physically.”

Isaac Sommer Forward, East Kootenay U18 AA

Sommer is a very hard worker and an intelligent player. Last season with the Avalanche, he had 11 points in 20 games.

“His speed and tenacity will make it hard on opponents and he should be a big part of our penalty kill.”

Tyson Tokarz Forward, Peace River Royals U18 AA

Tokarz is very gifted offensively and scored a lot of points last season. He had 25 goals and 46 points in 31 games last season.

“He has the potential to contribute offensively right away by using his skill and vision.”

Connor Groves Forward, IHA Prep U18 AAA

Groves moves very well for a big body (6-2, 165 pounds).

“He is very coachable and a team first player. By using his size and strength, Connor will create space and opportunities for himself and his linemates.”