Dynamiters will face Columbia Valley in second round of KIJHL playoffs

The second round of the KIJHL playoffs begin Friday as Kimberley faces the Columbia Valley Rockies. Bulletin file

The Kimberley Dynamiters will face the Columbia Valley Rockies in the second round of the KIJHL playoffs.

The schedule for series two is as follows:

Game 1 – Friday, March 4 at the Kimberley Civic Centre, 7:30 p.m.

Game 2 – Saturday, March 5 at the Kimberley Civic Centre, 7:30 p.m.

Game 3 – Monday, March 7 at Columbia Valley, 7 p.m.

Game 4 – Tuesday, March 8 at Columbia Valley, 7 p.m.

Game 5 if necessary – Thursday, March 10 at the Kimberley Civic Centre, 7 p.m.

Game 6 if necessary – Friday, March 11 at Columbia Valley 7 p.m.

Game 7 if necessary – Sunday, March 13 at the Kimberley Civic Centre, 7 p.m.

This could be a hard fought series as Columbia Valley finished only one point behind the Dynamiters in the regular season standings.

In eight meetings over the season, the Dynamiters won four games and the Rockies won four games.

