The second round of the KIJHL playoffs begin Friday as Kimberley faces the Columbia Valley Rockies. Bulletin file

The second round of the KIJHL playoffs begin Friday as Kimberley faces the Columbia Valley Rockies. Bulletin file

Dynamiters will face Columbia Valley in second round of KIJHL playoffs

The Kimberley Dynamiters will face the Columbia Valley Rockies in the second round of the KIJHL playoffs.

The schedule for series two is as follows:

Game 1 – Friday, March 4 at the Kimberley Civic Centre, 7:30 p.m.

Game 2 – Saturday, March 5 at the Kimberley Civic Centre, 7:30 p.m.

Game 3 – Monday, March 7 at Columbia Valley, 7 p.m.

Game 4 – Tuesday, March 8 at Columbia Valley, 7 p.m.

Game 5 if necessary – Thursday, March 10 at the Kimberley Civic Centre, 7 p.m.

Game 6 if necessary – Friday, March 11 at Columbia Valley 7 p.m.

Game 7 if necessary – Sunday, March 13 at the Kimberley Civic Centre, 7 p.m.

This could be a hard fought series as Columbia Valley finished only one point behind the Dynamiters in the regular season standings.

In eight meetings over the season, the Dynamiters won four games and the Rockies won four games.

READ: Dynamiters make statement with 9-2 playoff win against Golden

READ: Tight race at the top in Eddie Mountain Division as playoffs loom


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Kimberley’s Selkirk Senior Girls Basketball team off to provincials

Just Posted

Interior Health says it is moving away from clinics specific administrating the COVID-19 vaccines. Photo: Interior Health
Interior Health to transition away from COVID-19 vaccine clinics

The second round of the KIJHL playoffs begin Friday as Kimberley faces the Columbia Valley Rockies. Bulletin file
Dynamiters will face Columbia Valley in second round of KIJHL playoffs

(Stock Photo)
RCMP seek suspect in Creston bank robbery

Selkirk Senior Girls Basketball Team clinched the zone championship last weekend. Kim Waite photo
Kimberley’s Selkirk Senior Girls Basketball team off to provincials