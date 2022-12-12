Dynamiters win both weekend games

The Kimberley Dynamiters acquired Campbell McLean in a trade from Creston Valley and he’s already contributing to the success of the team. Paul Rodgers photo.

The Kimberley Dynamiters had a two-win weekend at the Civic Centre, defeating historic rivals the Fernie Ghostriders in overtime on Friday, Dec. 9 and beating Golden 3-1.

Kade Leskosky has caught fire recently, scoring a hat trick in the previous Friday’s game against Revelstoke, one of the team’s two goals in their win against Nelson and another two in this game against Fernie, one in the first and another in the second. He said he’s happy with where his team is at this point in the season.

“When we’re moving and we’re all over them they can’t handle us, I don’t think any team in this league can, but when our energy gets low sometimes we step off the pedal, but it’s something we can always work on,” he said. “So it’s good to know that when we are rolling that we are probably the best team in the league.”

He added that he took more penalties than he would have liked that game, so he will work on staying out of the box going forward, and said that the puck just seems to be going in for him right now.

“Kade is finding the net, he’s getting to the areas that he wasn’t for that little stretch where he wasn’t scoring and he’s getting his shot off quickly and he’s got a lot of confidence,” said head coach, general manager Derek Stuart.

Leskosky also gave some credit to the recently acquired Campbell McLean, who the franchise got from the Creston Valley Thunder Cats recently in a trade for Peyton Twigg and Ty McRuvie.

“Campbell McCain came on our line and it’s been a help, he’s a great player, it’s really nice to have a really good player like that on your line,” Leskosky said. “What doesn’t he bring, he’s a big forward, he’s got skill, he’s kind of like the perfect player we’re looking for, and he wants to win.”

Stuart said that he’s liked the 2002 born for a long time and had wanted to get him two years ago before he was snatched up by Creston.

“We now have three big, strong, experienced 20-year-olds down the middle and he’s been good,” Stuart said. “I think everyone knew about his offensive game, but he’s good on face-offs, he’s very smart positionally and he’s a big strong guy, so definitely a big addition to the team.”

Indeed, the acquisition quickly payed dividends, with McLean already earning himself five assists and two goals, including one against Fernie on Friday.

I think when you get a chance to get a guy like McLean you gotta do it. We’re in to win this year, we’re trying to win the championship and Campbell makes us a better hockey team,” Stuart said. “Those other two guys definitely contributed and they probably would have been a big part of the future but we’re not too concerned about the future right now, we’re here to win this year.”

When asked what his goals with the Dynamiters are, McLean’s response was simple: “I came here to win a championship that’s about bit, I just want to do what I can to help the boys win.”

“It’s a really tight group we got in the room, so that’s nice,” McLean added.”It was definitely easy coming here and the boys made me feel comfortable right away and it’s a really special team we’ve got in this room.”

Cam Reid got the game winning goal less than a minute into the first period of overtime making for a 4-3 over their rivals. Following the game, Stuart said that for their next two games, his team would just have to take their opponents the Golden Rockets more seriously.

“I don’t think we took them seriously enough until they were up 3-0 last game, so we just gotta take them serious and understand they’re legit,” Stuart said. “They’ve proven it for three months so I don’t think this is a fluke.”

The Dynamiters came out strong in the first of two games against Golden, with a strong 3-1 win. McLean got himself another goal in the first period, with Reid scoring his eleventh of the season in the third and Mealey getting his sixth a little later.

They will take on the Rockets again on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at the Civic Centre.