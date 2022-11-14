Dynamiters win both weekend games

The Kimberley Dynamiters had a successful weekend, winning Friday night at home, 6-0 against Grand Forks and on the road Saturday, 4 -1 over the Columbia Valley Rockies.

After the weekend, the Nitros are tied with the Rockies atop the Eddie Mountain Division standings. The Dynamiters are in Creston tonight.

The Friday blowout over Grand Forks was a penalty-filled affair, with the Dynamiters exploding for four goals in the third period. Cash Regan had two goals, with Kasey Miller, Jayden Kostiuk, Cam Reid and Kade Leskosky each getting one.

On Saturday, the Rockies scored first, in the second period, but Ty McRuvie and Kade Leskosky answered back.

In the third, it was Christian Mealey and Cam Reid scoring to sew up the game.

Coach and General Manager Derek Stuart is pleased with the way his team is playing after a somewhat up and down start to the season. They are rounding into form, he says.

“The start of the season is always a bit of circus,” he said. “What with player movement, trades, and the guys trying to figure out where they stick.”

Stuart is particularly pleased with the progression of the team on defence. He feels they are showing a new attitude on defence, on taking care of the puck, and commitment to getting the puck back quickly.

Over all, he says the team is sticking to the system and executing the game plan.

“It’s a different attitude. They are starting to see that we want them to do works,” he said.

The Nitros are playing a lot of hockey right now, heading to Creston for another weekend game after playing last Tuesday and two on the weekend. Stuart says more mid-week games are a product of having an odd number of teams in the division.

He is also pleased that they are playing against the whole league again after a break during the COVID pandemic, where play was only divisional.

“It’s great to be playing against all 19 teams,” he said. “You get a real sense of league cohesiveness. And it’s better for the fans too, to see different teams.”

After playing in Creston Tuesday, the Nitros host Nelson on Friday, November 18 at the Civic Centre, and then have a week between games.



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

