Dynamiters win in game six: Teck Cup Final to be decided tonight in Princeton

After a 4-0 loss in game five, the Kimberley Dynamiters fired back with a 5-2 win in game six, their last game with this group together at the Civic Centre, and forcing game seven in Princeton in the process, to be played Monday, April 10.

“We talked about that a little bit being their last game,” Derek Stuart said when asked about what it meant to get such a big win at their last home game together.

“Some of these 20-year-olds and even some guys who might end up down the road not coming back, but either way it was our last game as a group together in here and we wanted to make sure we put forth our best effort and made the fans proud of us.”

Kimberley local Cam Reid is one of those players who will be moving on next year, signing to the Vermont State Spartans for next season.

Reid left the team briefly to play for the Cranbrook Bucks, but made the decision to return to the Nitros and has had tremendous success since doing so, consistently being named one of the top defenceman in the entire KIJHL.

READ MORE: Dynamiters Reid and Self win two of seven divisional awards

In his last game at the Civic Centre with the Kimberley Dynamiters, Reid played one of his best games of the year, scoring two goals and getting two assists, propelling his team to a crucial victory in the final stretch of the quest for the Teck Cup.

“I think all the boys just wanted to win this and it was obviously a special game for a bunch of us in there,” Reid said. “There’s ‘03s that won’t be coming back next year too, that was their last game in the Civ Barn. “Everyone just wants to put this jersey on one more time, so we’re glad we got that win.”

Reid, who in addition to playing for the Spartans will be taking Business and Sports Administration, said he looks forward to the next step in his career and playing a new level of hockey, but the Dynamiters will always have a special place in his heart.

“I grew up ever since I was ten years old watching the Dynamiters,” Reid said. “My dad coached the Dynamiters when I was younger so I was always around the team, and I’ve always loved it here. It’s a good culture, good coaches, good teammates. It’s hard to leave.”

READ MORE: Dynamiters sign Kimberley local Cam Reid

It’s been an extremely back-and-forth series against the Princeton Posse. Stuart said it makes sense the final will be decided in game seven as believes these two teams to be the best in the league.

Reid said the difference maker between this big win and game five’s defeat was the team’s determination to put the puck in the net.

“They’re fast and skilled, but as long as we keep playing our game then I don’t think it’s too much of an issue,” Reid said. “It’s just we’ve got to control what we can control and hopefully they don’t get any bounces.

“It’s going to be a good one in Princeton hopefully and I think we’re feeling pretty confident with what we can do. As long as we play like we did tonight then I don’t think we got any problems.”

Stuart added the team is excited and ready for game seven, and will take some time between games to rest before getting back on the bus for the long drive to Princeton.

“We’re used to it,” he said. “We’ve faced elimination I think five times now and we’re 5-0 so it’s nothing new to us, the pressure won’t get to us. We’ve just got make sure we’re smart and simple and do a lot of the things that we did tonight.”



paul.rodgers@kimberleybulletin

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter