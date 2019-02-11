Dynamiters win tenth in a row

The Kimberley Dynamiters are the hottest team in the KIJHL winning their ninth and tenth games in a row this past weekend.

The Nitros first task this past weekend was battling the Columbia Valley Rockies, a team that is tumbling in the standings, winning one game in their past 10 games.

After a scoreless first period, the Nitros scored two goals in the second period. Cam Russell scored a power play goal, the teams first power play goal since January 22nd; and then Neil Kingston scored his 11th goal of the season.

In the third, Ryan Skytt scored his fifth goal against his former team, to give the Nitros a commanding 3-0 lead.

The Rockies did score a loan goal that was sandwiched between groupings of penalties.

There was a total of 141 penalty minutes called, which resulted in the suspension of two Nitros and one Rockies player.

After the game, head coach and general manager Derek Stuart was not pleased with the amount of head contact calls, and wished the league would correct the calls. However, that did not happen.

The Nitros were without the services of Braiden Koran and Harrison Risdon due to suspensions for Saturday nights tilt against the Grand Forks Border Bruins.

This game was all Nitros as they unleashed for four goals in the first 20 minutes. Goals were by Jackson Bohan, Brock Palmer, Noah Danforth, and Skytt.

“The first shift was a great start to the game,” Stuart said. “It set the tone and pace for the entire game.”

The Border Bruins changed goalies to start the second, and it didn’t make a difference. The Nitros lit the light another four times in the middle period. Keegan McDowell and Kole Halvorson scored, and Cam Russell added two.

The Border Bruins did score a goal in the second, but it was 8-1 when the period ended.

In the third, Palmer and McDowell each scored their second goals of the game.

When the game was finished, 10-1 was the score for the Nitros, and they outshot the Border Bruins 63-21.

“As a team, our forecheck, and our shooting, and our defence was unbelievable tonight,” Russell said after the game, “it was a great game.”

“It’s another game in the last two months where we only needed two goals to win.” Stuart added.

The Dynamiters now get ready for their second last weekend of the regular season. First visiting the Creston Valley Thunder Cats (10-32-0-3), and then hosting the Golden Rockets (22-21-2-2) on Saturday at the Civic Centre.