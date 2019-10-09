Dynamiters winning ways continue

The Kimberley Dynamiters won 4 – 1 over Golden at home on Tuesday night, and head coach Derek Stuart is satisfied with a lot of the hockey he is seeing from his team, but is still waiting for them to put together a complete game.

“We’re getting effort in long spurts,” he said. “But then they go into cruise control at certain times.

“Last night our first period was excellent. But the end of the second and the third, there was a lull.”

Stuart says the coaching staff just has to keep hammering home the importance of a killer instinct.

“Our start was the best of the year. It could easily have been 5 – 0 at the end of the first.”

The Dynamters outshot Golden 41 – 27, with 22 of those shots coming in the first period.

Stuart says that the team’s record indicates that the Dynamiters are doing more than enough to win.

“We’re playing some real good hockey. We just have a lull now and then.”

Stuart says he was impressed by a lot of the younger payers, who played well, and the defence had a good game.

Next up this weekend, Castlegar and Kelowna visit the Civic Centre. Games times are 7 p.m.

As of Tuesday, the Dynamiters lead the Eddie Mountain Division, and the league, with 15 points, on seven wins and one overtime loss. Fernie is next at 12 points, with Creston Valley at 11, Golden at ten and Columbia Valley with four points.