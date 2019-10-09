Dynamiters winning ways continue

Nitros beat Golden Rockets 4 - 1 on Tuesday night

The Kimberley Dynamiters won 4 – 1 over Golden at home on Tuesday night, and head coach Derek Stuart is satisfied with a lot of the hockey he is seeing from his team, but is still waiting for them to put together a complete game.

“We’re getting effort in long spurts,” he said. “But then they go into cruise control at certain times.

“Last night our first period was excellent. But the end of the second and the third, there was a lull.”

Stuart says the coaching staff just has to keep hammering home the importance of a killer instinct.

“Our start was the best of the year. It could easily have been 5 – 0 at the end of the first.”

The Dynamters outshot Golden 41 – 27, with 22 of those shots coming in the first period.

Stuart says that the team’s record indicates that the Dynamiters are doing more than enough to win.

“We’re playing some real good hockey. We just have a lull now and then.”

Stuart says he was impressed by a lot of the younger payers, who played well, and the defence had a good game.

Next up this weekend, Castlegar and Kelowna visit the Civic Centre. Games times are 7 p.m.

As of Tuesday, the Dynamiters lead the Eddie Mountain Division, and the league, with 15 points, on seven wins and one overtime loss. Fernie is next at 12 points, with Creston Valley at 11, Golden at ten and Columbia Valley with four points.

Previous story
Cranbrook Bucks expansion franchise joins BCHL

Just Posted

Several Kimberley drivers went off the road during Tuesday’s snowfall, says RCMP

The Kimberley RCMP is reminding drivers to have proper winter tires, drive to conditions.

Dynamiters winning ways continue

Nitros beat Golden Rockets 4 - 1 on Tuesday night

Kootenay-Columbia candidates debate climate change

Candidates had little original to say during the two-hour event

Upcoming events in Kimberley/Cranbrook

In the gallery at Centre 64 Healing Arts Now in the gallery,… Continue reading

Women for Women event coming to Centre 64

Friday, November 1, raise a glass to the arts

VIDEO: Fast food chains launch grocery-store versions of menu items in competitive market

Tim Hortons introduced three of its soups and its chili to supermarket shoppers

B.C. Catholic teacher let go after showing ‘graphic’ Crusades video to Grade 5 class

Film showed torture and was age-inappropriate, commissioner found

Man, 19, arrested after gun reported at SFU’s Burnaby campus

RCMP say the man was wearing a ball cap with the RCMP logo on it

Councillors in B.C. city ask mayor to resume leave while facing sex assault charge

Mayor Rob Vagramov said he would take the comments into consideration

Police Act report finds retired B.C. sgt-at-arms commits neglect of duty

Gary Lenz had announced his retirement earlier this month

Pot price falls 6.4% to $7.37 a gram, legal and illegal prices down: StatCan

Average legal cannabis price dropped to $10.23 per gram

LETTER: Forgetting history

Rick Stewart’s interview seemed to me to reveal a forgetfulness of history… Continue reading

Vancouver Island father who killed daughters to make first court appearance since conviction

Andrew Berry to appear by video to set a sentencing date

Man arrested for allegedly dealing drugs near group of toddlers at SkyTrain station

Drugs found by officers believed to be a mix of methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl

Most Read