Early bird registration for 2020 Wasa Triathlon coming soon

Registration for next year’s triathlon opens on October 18, 2019

The TriKids events have been moved to a later start time for the 2020 Wasa Triathlon (Corey Bullock/Kimberley Bulletin file).

Registration for the 2020 Wasa Triathlon opens on October 18, 2019. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Gerrick Sports-hosted event, which takes place at Wasa Lake Park on Saturday, June 13 and Sunday, 14, 2020. To register, visit zone4.ca.

A press release from triathlon organizers says that there are a few new things to look forward to for the 20th year including duathlons, a different start time for the TriKids races and a “fun twist”.

Duathlon options have been added to both the sprint and standard distances. Schedule changes will allow younger racers to start later, which should equate to a warmer air temperature compared to previous years’ 10am start.

The “fun twist” for next year includes the chance to become a ‘Wasa Warrior’ by competing in both the sprint triathlon and the standard triathlon.

Sprint events have been moved to Saturday at 8 a.m., while TriKids events will start at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday. Other standard events will start at 8 a.m. on Sunday.

Organizers of the event say there are many benefits to the schedule changes including:

– more event options

– participants can race, support friends and family and volunteer for other events

– youth can spectate before racing and enjoy warmer temperatures

– take on a bigger challenge by racing both days

– Pick up your race bag on Friday in Cranbrook and enjoy an outdoor social event at Gerrick Sports with food and music

– Saturday athletes will get to enjoy a brunch, Sunday athletes will enjoy a lunch, and non-racers will be able to purchase meal tickets

– separate award presentations after the events, which means an earlier overall finish time

– easier to volunteer when not racing, and shorter shift options for volunteers

– spend the weekend enjoying the beautiful Kootenay and Wasa area



