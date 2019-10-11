The TriKids events have been moved to a later start time for the 2020 Wasa Triathlon (Corey Bullock/Kimberley Bulletin file).

Early bird registration for 2020 Wasa Triathlon coming soon

Registration for next year’s triathlon opens on October 18, 2019

Registration for the 2020 Wasa Triathlon opens on October 18, 2019. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Gerrick Sports-hosted event, which takes place at Wasa Lake Park on Saturday, June 13 and Sunday, 14, 2020. To register, visit zone4.ca.

A press release from triathlon organizers says that there are a few new things to look forward to for the 20th year including duathlons, a different start time for the TriKids races and a “fun twist”.

Duathlon options have been added to both the sprint and standard distances. Schedule changes will allow younger racers to start later, which should equate to a warmer air temperature compared to previous years’ 10am start.

READ MORE: Wasa triathlon has sucessful weekend

The “fun twist” for next year includes the chance to become a ‘Wasa Warrior’ by competing in both the sprint triathlon and the standard triathlon.

Sprint events have been moved to Saturday at 8 a.m., while TriKids events will start at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday. Other standard events will start at 8 a.m. on Sunday.

Organizers of the event say there are many benefits to the schedule changes including:

– more event options

– participants can race, support friends and family and volunteer for other events

– youth can spectate before racing and enjoy warmer temperatures

– take on a bigger challenge by racing both days

– Pick up your race bag on Friday in Cranbrook and enjoy an outdoor social event at Gerrick Sports with food and music

– Saturday athletes will get to enjoy a brunch, Sunday athletes will enjoy a lunch, and non-racers will be able to purchase meal tickets

– separate award presentations after the events, which means an earlier overall finish time

– easier to volunteer when not racing, and shorter shift options for volunteers

– spend the weekend enjoying the beautiful Kootenay and Wasa area


corey.bullock@kimberleybulletin.com
