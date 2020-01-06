This year’s event takes place on June 13 and 14, 2019 at Wasa Lake. (Corey Bullock/Kimberley Bulletin file).

Early bird registration for 2020 Wasa Triathlon ends January 15

Register now to get the best rates of the season.

Organizers of the 2020 Wasa Triathlon are gearing up for another busy weekend in June, with early bird registration for the triathlon ending on January 15. Rates increase on January 16 for all races.

In a press release from Gerick Sports, the event management team explained that this year’s triathlon as some new and exciting options. This year’s event takes place on June 13 and 14, 2019 at Wasa Lake.

As always, the Wasa Triathlon will be a multi-sport festival. This year they are offering TriKids races for ages 4 to 15 and the Sprint and Standard distance triathlons and duathlons for individuals and relay teams (standard distance only).

There is also a new Wasa Warrior event. Take on the challenge to complete the Sprint and Standard triathlon events. All Warriors will receive a finisher’s medal, specific finisher’s shirt and enjoy Brunch on Saturday and Lunch on Sunday. You will still qualify for specific event award categories, no separate award category. The event is capped at 100 registrants.

There are several other race options to choose from including the duathlon, relay and sprint.

The Triathlon swim is a 750 m triangular loop x 2 starting from the Horseshoe Bay beach. Wetsuits are allowed. The cycling leg is mostly flat with some rolling hills. It starts with a clockwise loop going 3/4 of the way around Wasa Lake and then spins cyclists around to follow the Canadian Rockies and the Kootenay River heading south towards the Heritage Town of Fort Steele. The return portion takes cyclists directly back to the transition area via the south park entry/exit. The triathlon will wrap-up with 2 flat out-and-back run segments, with a cruise by the transition zone in between.

The Duathlon uses the same course as the Triathlon except you will start in the first ‘Run’ leg in the Transition zone and head out onto the 10km run course, the bike course is as mentioned above then the last ‘Run’ leg will be the same as the Sprint 5km course.

