A KEYSA Rovers 14 girls team won silver in Lethbridge at an indoor tournament beginning of December. Zoe Chong, Nola Clarke, Maggie Lenart, Tsega Huska, Abby Lalach, Maddi Scriver, Phoebe Van Rensburg, Ariana Drydale, Emmy Anderson, Avery Drouin, Hailey Conroy.

Early bird registration for Kootenay East Youth Soccer Association now open

KEYSA (Kootenay East Youth Soccer Association) provides a variety of soccer opportunities for all players in the Kootenays, regardless of gender and ability. Online registration for the 2020 soccer season is now open, and there is an early bird discount of $25 available if you register by the end of January. The House program is for players from 4 to 16, and registration closes April 1st, with the hope of being on Moir fields by April 14h or earlier, weather dependent. The house program runs on Tuesdays and Thursdays to the end of June. Please check our website (www.kootenayeastsoccer.com) for specific age group times and to register.

KEYSA also runs a travel program for players interested in competitive soccer. Rovers Development (U9 to U12) and Rep (U13-U18) registration closes February 16th. Teams are made up based on registration numbers when registration closes, so please make sure to register before the deadline. Any tryouts needed for the rep program will take place the last two weeks in February. KEYSA is dedicated to developing players by using a full-season program (April-Sept), focused on technical skill development and tactical team concepts. It is our goal to help improve players at every stage of their careers. Travel teams participate in a variety of tournaments throughout BC and Alberta with the goal of reaching provincials at the beginning of July. Practice times are set once the teams are made, but they will be on Mondays and Wednesdays at Moir, as soon as the fields are open.

KEYSA continues to work closely with the Vancouver Whitecaps academy in order to provide age-appropriate training supported by a UEFA A Licensed coach, training sessions for coaches, and player evaluations. Anyone interested in helping coach or manage a team is encouraged to register their interest through our website. Please contact us at info@eastkootenaysoccer.com if you have any questions.

