East Kootenay Bantam Avalanche named B side champs in Kamloops tournament

The team outshot nearly all of their opponents

The East Kootenay Bantam Avalanche team came out on top as the B side champions in the Kamloops International Bantam Ice Hockey Tournament (KIBIHT) last week.

The team ended up on the B side after losing to the A side champions, Pursuit of Excellence Hockey Academy (POE), 3-0 in the first playoff game. POE ended up winning the final, 9-2.

The Avalanche went on to beat the Cloverdale Colts 4-3 in overtime in the B side semi-final game. Success was had in the finals, with the Avalanche beating the North Zone Kings 7-2.

All in all, the team played six games in four days. With the exception of POE, the Avalanche out shot all of their opponents by over double.

The team took to their Facebook page sating that KIBIHT week was “eventful and full of excitement”.

“The kids have come together as a team even more than they already were and have taken a huge step in the right direction,” reads the post.



corey.bullock@kimberleybulletin.com

