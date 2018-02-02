East Kootenay Invitiational a big success

The skating competition was held at the Kimberley Civic Centre from January 19 to 21, 2018.

The Kimberley Skating Club held the East Kootenay Invitational skating competition at the Civic Centre from January 19 to 21.

KSC President, Jacinta Marina says that the event was a “huge success”.

“With a new board, since our last competition 4 years ago, the EKI went very well; very smoothly, everything was on time, and I have only heard good things from participants, parents, vendors, and officials,” said Marina. “A huge thank you to the arena employees, they did a great great job helping us too. Thank you to all the businesses who gave our skaters discounts. On behalf of the board I thank all the volunteers who make this [event] a huge Success.”

Head Coach, Claire Shaw said, “It was a great weekend. I’m very proud of all of our skaters, everyone had great performances and many personal bests were achieved. Isabella Solis, an exchange student from Mexico, skated in her first ever Canadian competition – we are all very proud of Isabella. Five of the club’s youngest ‘Star Skaters’ also competed in their first ever competition; they all are thrilled about their experience.”

The Kimberley skaters who participated are as follows:

Geneve Miller, Emily Newel, Allison Cote, Sydney Rollheiser, Virushaa Bahra, Bianca Marina, Zoe Marina, Tabbatha Trombley, Sailor Ferrier, Charlize Du Preez, Kana Dolgopol, Pyper Standing, Natalia Deutsch, Laren Hehn, Hannah Doerksen, Julia Chalifour, Isabella Ferraro, Eric Jiang, Evan Jiang, Mya Doerksen, Isabella Sollis, Kendra DeBruyne, Freja Jowitt Kittle, Kate Moody, Makaia Ballard and Maylyn Tarves.

Zoe Marina represented the Kimberley Skating Club at the East Kootenay Invitational last weekend. Marina is in Grade 12 at Selkirk (Damien Vincent file).

Bianca Marina, in grade 10 at Selkirk, represented the Kimberley Skating Club at the East Kootenay Invitational last weekend (Damien Vincent file).

Jeff Jiang file

Jeff Jiang file