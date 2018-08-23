12 teams from across the East Kootenay competed in the Ladies East Kootenay Team Challenge at Kimberley Golf Club on Tuesday, August 21, 2018. (Shannon Bjarnason file).

East Kootenay Ladies Team Challenge results

Kimberley ladies win low gross score at Ladies East Kootenay Team Challenge.

It was a great turnout for the Ladies East Kootenay Team Challenge at Kimberley Golf Club this week.

12 golf courses in the East Kootenay were represented with teams of eight ladies. Each team of eight was comprised of four pairs who played a best ball format. The scores were then added up for a total gross and net for each club.

Clubs that participated were Cranbrook, Creston, Elkford, Fernie, Golden, Kimberley, Mountain Side, Radium, Riverside, Sparwood, The Springs and Windermere.

The ladies of Kimberley Golf Club put forward a team that won the low gross in this year’s East Kootenay Team Challenge. Low gross score is calculated by adding the score from each hole.

The ladies team from Golden won the low net score of 267, which is calculated by subtracting the team or person’s handicap from the gross score.

The gross summaries for each team are as follows: Kimberley 328, Cranbrook 333, Creston 335, Riverside 353, The Springs 367, Radium 378, Golden 379, Fernie 379, Elkford 397, Sparwood 400, Mountain Side 403 and Windermere 421.

Shannon Bjarnason, who sits on the board of Directors at KGC says the club would like to give a special thanks to the organizers, volunteers, club, and Kimberley Save-On Foods.

“[There are] too many organizers to mention, but a special call out to Nancy F, Sue O, Debbie M & Deb K for making sure this happened, all the special touches on the course and the hard work tallying the scores,” said Bjarnason. “Organized by Bob and Flora MacLean, there was a mob of 30 volunteers helping ladies get their clubs on their carts and then acting as spotters on the course. You know who you are and we greatly appreciate you.”

She adds that a special thanks to Director of Golf Simon Jones and the team in the pro shop for making the day run smoothly.

“Thanks to Tim and his Groundskeeping team for showing our course to perfection and Joanna and the Raven’s Roost team for a fabulous breakfast and lunch,” Bjarnason said. “[And] thanks to Kimberley Save-On Foods for the beautiful flowers for the tables and winners and water for all the competitors.”

 

The ladies of Kimberley Golf Club won the low gross in this year’s Ladies East Kootenay Team Challenge. (John Sorkilmo file).

Previous story
B.C. Little Leaguers to be honoured at Blue Jays game; PM offers congratulations

Just Posted

Kimberley Kaleidoscope opens with a great concert

JOHN ALLEN The Kimberley Arts Council presented another outdoor concert and dance… Continue reading

East Kootenay Ladies Team Challenge results

Kimberley ladies win low gross score at Ladies East Kootenay Team Challenge.

MPs Wayne Stetski and Murray Rankin to hold meetings about cannabis legalization

For the Bulletin Kootenay-Columbia Member of Parliament Wayne Stetski has invited his… Continue reading

Incident command update on fires near Kimberley

There is concern that the Mount Dickson fire could merge with the Meachen Creek fire.

Higher winds expected today

Weather forecast calls for change mid-day today (Thursday, August 23, 2018) as cold front moves in

Big Island feels the effects of approaching Hurricane Lane

Hurricane Lane could be the most powerful storm to hit Hawaii since Hurricane Iniki in 1992

Civil liberties group upset with B.C. city’s shopping cart ban proposal

Provincial body fires off letter to Vernon council

The Art of Elka Nowicka

Victoria artist uses layers of colour and glaze to create her paintings

East Kootenay fire victim honoured

Bradley Patrick Tipper remembered as gentle-hearted and generous

‘I was ready to puke’: Mom of missing B.C. teen targeted with prank call

Phyllis Fleury has been looking for her son, Colten, since he was last seen in Prince George in May

Maxime Bernier tears strip off Conservatives, Scheer as he quits federal party

He called the party too ‘intellectually and morally corrupt to be reformed’

Payroll, speculation tax top municipal agenda for B.C.

Property tax hikes loom as local politicians seek re-election

Government to take ‘entirely different approach’ to replace Phoenix pay system

The last federal budget included $16 million to search for an alternative to Phoenix

Vancouver Island’s Green Grocers with Soul

Daisy and Adam Orser have a passion for local, quality food at the Root Cellar in Victoria

Most Read