East Kootenay Ladies Team Challenge results

It was a great turnout for the Ladies East Kootenay Team Challenge at Kimberley Golf Club this week.

12 golf courses in the East Kootenay were represented with teams of eight ladies. Each team of eight was comprised of four pairs who played a best ball format. The scores were then added up for a total gross and net for each club.

Clubs that participated were Cranbrook, Creston, Elkford, Fernie, Golden, Kimberley, Mountain Side, Radium, Riverside, Sparwood, The Springs and Windermere.

The ladies of Kimberley Golf Club put forward a team that won the low gross in this year’s East Kootenay Team Challenge. Low gross score is calculated by adding the score from each hole.

The ladies team from Golden won the low net score of 267, which is calculated by subtracting the team or person’s handicap from the gross score.

The gross summaries for each team are as follows: Kimberley 328, Cranbrook 333, Creston 335, Riverside 353, The Springs 367, Radium 378, Golden 379, Fernie 379, Elkford 397, Sparwood 400, Mountain Side 403 and Windermere 421.

Shannon Bjarnason, who sits on the board of Directors at KGC says the club would like to give a special thanks to the organizers, volunteers, club, and Kimberley Save-On Foods.

“[There are] too many organizers to mention, but a special call out to Nancy F, Sue O, Debbie M & Deb K for making sure this happened, all the special touches on the course and the hard work tallying the scores,” said Bjarnason. “Organized by Bob and Flora MacLean, there was a mob of 30 volunteers helping ladies get their clubs on their carts and then acting as spotters on the course. You know who you are and we greatly appreciate you.”

She adds that a special thanks to Director of Golf Simon Jones and the team in the pro shop for making the day run smoothly.

“Thanks to Tim and his Groundskeeping team for showing our course to perfection and Joanna and the Raven’s Roost team for a fabulous breakfast and lunch,” Bjarnason said. “[And] thanks to Kimberley Save-On Foods for the beautiful flowers for the tables and winners and water for all the competitors.”