East Kootenay Track and Field Club cancels season

The EK Track and Field Club was revitalized last year with new coaches and volunteers. File photo

The East Kootenay Track and Field Club has made the call to cancel their upcoming season due to social distancing requirements.

Club Head Coach Steve Royer says there will e no track practices until further notice, no registrations will be accepted, the Wolf Pack Track Meet and BC Summer Games trails scheduled for June are cancelled, and of course, it was announced last week that the Summer Games themselves have been cancelled.

‘We will maintain a strong status with BC Athletics and the College of the Rockies and follow any directives that limit or permit a return to some level of training for the 2020 track season,” Royer said. “At present BC Athletics does not permit any face to face coaching, nor is it a responsible approach at this time. If there is any chance down the road this year to have practices in the fall, we will post it on our FaceBook page.

“It is unlikely at this time that any track meets will be held over summer but we look to maintain and improve our athletes’ fitness and enthusiasm for track and field; as such, our coaches are prepared to provide guidance via our Facebook for those who want to continue training alone.

“We look forward to having our Track Family back soon! Please continue social distancing, other lives may depend on it.”

READ: East Kootenay Track and Field wraps up season



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Track and field