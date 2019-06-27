The East Kootenay Track and Field Club wrapped up their season, which they say was very successful. Jessica Dempsey/Cranbrook Townsman

East Kootenay Track and Field wraps up

The East Kootenay Track and Field Club has wrapped up a successful season with many new faces

The East Kootenay Track and Field (EKTFC) season has come and gone, but it was nothing short of spectacular.

The club, which earlier in the year wasn’t sure they would be operating this season saw many athletes improve on their skills.

“We had 20 registered BC Athletic members, and brand-new board members, brand-new coaches. We didn’t know how it was going to go, and it went better than expected. All the kids, they are very young but you have to start somewhere,” said Steven Royer, head coach, EKTFC.

Kristina Rody, Randy Moody and Emma Murtagh all came to the club as assistant coaches, including multiple new board members.

“I’m really happy it went smoothly,” Royer said about the transition with new coaches and board members.

The club had athletes from eight years old to 66 years old take part throughout the year.

“Now that we have four coaches available we are able to cater to more people. The [previous year] they only had one coach and one assistant coach. This year we have four qualified coaches, which is really great to see. That means we can help more people,” said Royer.

Kara Renzie, 10, is one of the athletes in the EKTFC, she has been participating in track and field for two years and says she really likes it.

“I really like to do the long distance sprints, but there are a few field events that I really like,” she explained.

“I was built for running, particularly long distance. My favourite one is the 600m and the 800m because I’m good at pacing myself to do it.”

Having competed in multiple meets this year Renzie said the year went pretty well, and she has some track meets left to go. She likes competing in track and field events because she says it’s something she can do all year.

“I’ve had a passion for running for a while, and I figured that out when I started track,” she said.

This year members of the club participated at the West Kootenay Zone Royal Canadian Legion Outdoor Track Meet in Trail.

“We sent eight athletes, and they all broke meet records, they all came home with ribbons — top-three finishes. It was a really good experience for a lot of them. They have never done it before and it gave them lots of happy smiles,” said Royer.

As for next year, Royer says he expects the club to continue to grow.

“Next year we are expecting over 30 athletes because it’s the summer games for the 14 and 15 year olds. So, we are really excited about next year. We will have a lot more members,” said Royer.

They are expected to start up in the first week of April for their new season, with weather permitting. More information about EKTFC can be found on Facebook at EK Track & Field.


