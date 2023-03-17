East Kootenay Track Club season begins April 4

You can register on Facebook now

The East Kootenay Track Club season starts April 4 at the College of the Rockies in Cranbrook. Photo submitted

While Old Man Winter is keeping pretty firm grip on us in mid-March, it is time to start planning spring activities.

The East Kootenay Track and Field Club will be starting up again on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the College of the Rockies in Cranbrook.

Coach Steven Royer says the club had a great year last year and took home their first medal from the B.C. Summer Games.

“We had over 30 members last year and we’re expecting the same numbers this year,” Royer said.

You can register now at the East Kootenay Track and Field Club Facebook page and for more information, contact Coach Steve at 250-898-4172.