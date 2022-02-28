East Kootenay U15 Avalanche clinch top spot

Congratulations to the U15 Avalanche on clinching top spot in the OMAHA tier 1 league as BC AA Zone League Champions after a 3-3 tie against the West Kootenay Crusaders. A season long battle with their West Kootenay rivals came down to the final weekend to decide a league winner and a tie on Saturday afternoon locked up first place. Next stop.. Tier 1 Provincials in Juan De Fuca.

It was a hard fought year and a complete team effort. There was some talented teams in our league this year but the players worked together to achieve one of their goals. East Kootenay Avalanche would like to congratulate all the teams in a great competitive year. The team is most proud of leading league in goals for and second in goals against. All 19 kids were a huge part of that success. The team is made up of players from Cranbrook and Kimberley.