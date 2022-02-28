Back Row: left to right. Back Row:Chris Andrews (trainer), John Taggart (coach) Soren Brons-Douville, Carter Chown, Jackson Roberts, Jayden Logodi, Brayden Holberton, Karson Schick, Dean Kletzel (head coach). Middle Row: Soren Nicol, Declan Andrews, Ty Gauthier, Cohen Langenbach, Caden Williams, Sawyer Samycia Front Row: Brody Rotar, Kayden Virostek, Adam Shypitka, Jacob Davidson, Braiden Bishop, Caelen Cross, Hannah Palumbo. Photo submitted

Back Row: left to right. Back Row:Chris Andrews (trainer), John Taggart (coach) Soren Brons-Douville, Carter Chown, Jackson Roberts, Jayden Logodi, Brayden Holberton, Karson Schick, Dean Kletzel (head coach). Middle Row: Soren Nicol, Declan Andrews, Ty Gauthier, Cohen Langenbach, Caden Williams, Sawyer Samycia Front Row: Brody Rotar, Kayden Virostek, Adam Shypitka, Jacob Davidson, Braiden Bishop, Caelen Cross, Hannah Palumbo. Photo submitted

East Kootenay U15 Avalanche clinch top spot

Congratulations to the U15 Avalanche on clinching top spot in the OMAHA tier 1 league as BC AA Zone League Champions after a 3-3 tie against the West Kootenay Crusaders. A season long battle with their West Kootenay rivals came down to the final weekend to decide a league winner and a tie on Saturday afternoon locked up first place. Next stop.. Tier 1 Provincials in Juan De Fuca.

It was a hard fought year and a complete team effort. There was some talented teams in our league this year but the players worked together to achieve one of their goals. East Kootenay Avalanche would like to congratulate all the teams in a great competitive year. The team is most proud of leading league in goals for and second in goals against. All 19 kids were a huge part of that success. The team is made up of players from Cranbrook and Kimberley.

Previous story
Greater Vernon to host BC Winter Games in 2023
Next story
B.C.’s Georgia Ellenwood suffers catastrophic injury at qualifying meet for world championships

Just Posted

Pictured is a screen-shot from the Big Brother Canada website, of Cranbrook resident Jess Gowling. Gowling is a contestant on the Big Brother Canada show, season 10.
Cranbrook resident to compete on Big Brother Canada season 10

Back Row: left to right. Back Row:Chris Andrews (trainer), John Taggart (coach) Soren Brons-Douville, Carter Chown, Jackson Roberts, Jayden Logodi, Brayden Holberton, Karson Schick, Dean Kletzel (head coach). Middle Row: Soren Nicol, Declan Andrews, Ty Gauthier, Cohen Langenbach, Caden Williams, Sawyer Samycia Front Row: Brody Rotar, Kayden Virostek, Adam Shypitka, Jacob Davidson, Braiden Bishop, Caelen Cross, Hannah Palumbo. Photo submitted
East Kootenay U15 Avalanche clinch top spot

Marielle Ackermann racing with the Kimberley Nordic Racers in December 2021. Bulletin file
Kimberley’s Marielle Ackermann achieves personal best at world junior cross country championships

“Putin, Please Stop Devouring Ukraine and Its Children.” A Message From The Kootenay Columbia Teachers’ Union
Kootenay teachers’ union makes a plea for Ukrainian children