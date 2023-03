The U18 Avalanche are 2023 U18 Tier 1 Champions. Photo submitted. The team is made up of: Davis Young, Preston Taylor, Jordan Campbell, Tyler Bennett, Johnathan Richter, Nathan Murdoch, Rhett Steel, Curtis Cawte, Logan Messer, Jackson Brough, Gavin Sammartino, Conner Grainger, Lukas Carlson, Jacob Murdoch, Levi Bova, Braiden Bishop and Cohen Langenbach. The team is coached by head coach Mike Reid and assistant coaches Jaren Hall and Clark Nelson.

The East Kootenay U18AA Avalanche have won the 2023 U18 Tier 1 Championship after defeating Juan de Fuca 3-1 in the finals.

The team, coached by former Dynamiters head coach Mike Reid, went undefeated up to the finals with three wins and a tie, against the same team they met in the finals.