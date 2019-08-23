(L to R) – East Kootenay riders Cassidy Boehm, Ryder Duczek, Dagen Duczek, Matt Boehm, Montanna Rouselle (missing from photo: Isaac and Gabrielle Hockley, Caroline Villeneuve, Mike Rouselle). Photo submitted

East Kootenay wakesurfers have success in national championships

Many local riders competed in the 2019 Nautique Canadian Wakesurf National Championships

East Kootenay was well represented at the 2019 Nautique Canadian Wakesurf National Championships.

Many riders from the area took part in the competition that was held Aug. 16-18 at Chestermere Lake in Alberta where they went head-to-head against riders from Canada, the United States and Japan.

Cranbrook brothers Dagen and Ryder Duczek continued to dominate on the water at the national championships.

Dagen, in the junior division, took home a gold medal with two strong rides. Older brother Ryder also took home hardware with a silver medal in the youth boys division.

RELATED: Local wakesurfers top podium at Centurion Absolut Waterproof Tour Canada Stop

In the youth girls division, Cranbrook’s Montanna Rouselle won bronze and Jaffray’s Cassidy Boehm took home silver.

Cranbrook rider Isaac Hockley dominated in the men’s 30-39 category where he captured gold.

In the adaptive division, Mike Rouselle from Cranbrook won bronze, while Jaffray’s Matt Boehm won bronze in the master men’s division.

Caroline Villeneuve from the H20 School on Lake Koocanusa finished fourth in the pro women’s skim division. As well, Cranbrook’s Gabrielle Hockley came in fifth in the pro women’s surf division.

The national competition is Canada’s premier wakesurf championship for amateur and pro riders. It is also a qualifier for Canada’s National Wakesurf Development Team and National Wakesurf Senior Team, for both male and female riders.


