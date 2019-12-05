The East Kootenay Avalanche Bantam hockey team won the Winter Classic in Vernon last weekend.

EK Avalanche Bantam team on a roll

The East Kootenay Avalanche Bantam Hockey team recently won the Vernon Winter Classic tournament.

The team is 17-5-1 on the season and on a six game winning streak. They’ve lost only one game in their last ten. They are third place in the league with a game in hand and lead the league in goals for per game, and have the lowest goals against per game. They also have the lowest penalty minute average. Owen Johnson and Tyler Bennett are both in the top 5 of the league in scoring, and goaltender Ryan Tamelin is leading eh league with the lowest goals against average.

The team heads to Penticton this weekend for another tournament.

