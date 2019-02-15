EK Midget Ice host Prince George this weekend in Kimberley.

Midget Ice goalie Kaleb Birmingham had a great game. Submitted file.

On Saturday, February 9, 2019, the East Kootenay Zone Regional Midget Ice team played South Okanagan.

The game was a goaltenders battle with plenty of chances on either side of the ice. Ice goalie Kaleb Birmingham continually made save after sprawling save to keep the contest at 0-0. Gavin Kennedy opened the scoring assisted by Donovan Anderson and Cam Reid after a tick tack toe play along the Knights goal line. Opportunities came and went for the Knights, but Birmingham proved to be king of the crease by slamming the door shut each and every time. Finally a backhand off the stick of Cam Reid from the defensive end sealed the deal with 39 seconds remaining in the contest. All lines were firing during this nail biter.

The Ice currently sit fifth in the league with a record of 4-10-4 trailing the South Okanagan Knights by 6 points.

Next games are this weekend at the Kimberley Civic Centre on Saturday February16 at 2:30 p.m. and Sunday Feb 17 at 9:30 a.m. vs North Central Bobcats (Prince George). The Ice will face the team again in a best of three series in Chase and Salmon Arm on February 22,23 and 24 to determine who goes on to Tier 1 Provincials hosted in Kelowna March 17-21.

