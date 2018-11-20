Fernie Memorial Arena unlikely to reopen December 1

Repairs to the roof of the Fernie Memorial Arena will not be completed on time, according to the City of Fernie. File photo

Repairs to the roof of the Fernie Memorial Arena will not be completed on time, according to the City of Fernie.

In an email provided by the City on Friday, they confirmed that in reviewing the status of the work to date, the contractor had informed them the work will not be completed by the estimated date of December 1, 2018.

Instead, they are striving to have the work completed and the arena reopened by December 8.

In early August, The Free Press reported that a three to four week restriction of access to the Fernie Memorial Arena was inevitable due to repairs needed to the roof trusses before the winter snow falls.

In conversations between the City and user groups, the user groups voted to start the season at the beginning of September, and shut down the arena for repairs sometime in mid-to-end of October.

The City announced on September 26 that they had awarded the contract for the roof truss work at Fernie Memorial Arena, and that the shutdown would begin on November 4. They anticipated a four week completion time, with a projected reopening date of December 1, 2018.

City of Fernie director of community services Marta Proctor today explained in an email that, as indicated at the user group meeting, every effort has been taken to complete this work safely and in the shortest time possible.

Proctor said that there were no significant changes or delays in the work, but that there has been a procedural hiccup that the contractor has had to work through.

“The December 1 date was an ambitious date, and we knew that, but the groups really wanted to see it (open), especially with the Ghostriders game,” said Proctor in a request for further comment.

“… It’s not as if something changed hugely, it’s just that we weren’t able to achieve that optimistic date.”

The City of Fernie notified user groups today that the arena was unlikely to open in time for December 1. The Fernie Ghostriders had been scheduled to play the Kimberley Dynamiters at home on the opening day. Fernie Ghostriders President Barb Anderson said the team is now looking at alternate game dates and locations.

Further information about the reopening of the arena will be posted as it becomes available.