Final fours are set for Friday

B.C. provincial championships down to semifinalists in all four tiers at Langley Events Centre

It is down to the final four in all four tiers with three No. 1 seeds still in contention for a blue banner.

In the 1A tier, Langley’s Credo Christian overcame a slow start to rebound and knock off the No. 8 Glenlyon Norfolk Gryphons 76-65.

Up next for the Kodiaks is a semifinal contest with No. 4 Heritage Christian. The Saints were big winners over the No. 5 Khalsa School Lions, beating the Surrey team by 30, 88-58.

The other semifinal pits the No. 2 Similkameen Sparks — who held off the No. 10 King David Lions 90-79 — and the No. 6 Bulkley Valley Christian Royals. The Smithers school upset the No. 3 Kelowna Christian Knights 63-54.

The semifinals tip off at 3:30 p.m. on the centre court at the Langley Events Centre.

4A draw

The biggest tier in the province has also seen the most higher seeds fall as one semifinal will feature the No. 2 Tamanawis Wildcats and the No. 6 Semiahmoo Totems — a pair of Fraser Valley rivals — while the other pits the No. 8 Burnaby South Rebels and the upstart Belmont Bulldogs, the No. 13 seed.

The Bulldogs held off a late charge from the No. 5 Vancouver College Fighting Irish, who had the lead down to less than a point and had the ball in the final minute, but could not capitalize, with Belmont icing the game from the free throw line.

Belmont will look for a third-straight upset, but instead of facing the tier’s No. 1 seed, they draw the No. 8 Rebels. Burnaby South was up big early, only to see the top-ranked Oak Bay Bays go on a huge run of their own to take the lead, before the Rebels had another run of their own to win by eight, 86-78.

In the bottom half of the draw, the Totems won by 19 over the No. 14 Holy Cross Crusaders, 83-64.

And the No. 2 Tamanawis are the highest remaining seed but they had the closest quarter-final game, holding off the No. 10 Walnut Grove Gators 63-60, behind 26 points from player of the game Miguel Tomley.

The semifinals get underway in the LEC’s arena bowl with the games at 7 p.m. and 8:45 p.m.

3A draw

Just like the 1A draw, the No. 1, 2, 3 and 6 seeds remain in contention.

The top-ranked Byrne Creek Bulldogs survived a scare against No. 8 Sir Charles Tupper, prevailing 68-57.

Next up for them is the Fraser Valley champion North Delta Huskies as the No. 4 seed edged the No. 5 R.A. McMath Wildcats 78-73.

The other semifinal is the No. 2 South Kamloops Titans and the No. 6 Pitt Meadows Marauders.

The Marauders won by 20 over the No. 14 Richmond Colts, 84-64 while the Titans were 62-44 winners over No. 7 Duchess Park.

The semifinals will begin in the arena bowl at 3:30 p.m.

2A draw

Four of the top five seeds remain in contention, including the top seed — and defending champion — Brentwood College.

Brentwood College beat No. 8 Shawnigan Lake 75-55 in a battle of Vancouver Island’s top two teams.

The Seycove Seahawks, seeded No. 5, beat the No. 4 Charles Hays Rainmakers 91-80 and will now face Brentwood College.

The other semifinal is the No. 2 Westsyde Whundas as the Kamloops school won 66-47 over the No. 10 Clarence Fulton Maroons.

The Whundas are next up against the No. 3 King George Dragons. The Dragons won 72-43 over the No. 6 Britannia Bruins in a clash between the top two Vancouver teams in the draw.

The semifinals get underway on centre court at 7 p.m. with the second game set for 8:45 p.m.

For more scores from the tournament, click here.

Walnut Grove’s James Woods goes in for the basket during his team’s 63-60 quarter-final loss. Gary Ahuja Langley Times

Credo Christian’s Nolan Dewitt during quarter-final action. Gary Ahuja Black Press

Clarence Fulton Maroons’ Hunter Kreiger against Westsyde in quarter-final action. Gary Ahuja Black Press

North Delta Huskies’ Armaan Johal against the McMath Wildcats in quarter-final action. Gary Ahuja Black Press

North Delta Huskies’ Suraj Gahir against the McMath Wildcats in quarter-final action. Gary Ahuja Black Press

North Delta Huskies’ Brandon Bassi against the McMath Wildcats in quarter-final action. Gary Ahuja Black Press