FIS racing on the Dreadnaught at Kimberley Alpine Resort

The FIS U18 Speed Camp and Races are underway at the Kimberley Alpine Resort this week.
READ: Lots of ski racing coming up in Kimberley
carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
The FIS U18 Speed Camp and Races are underway at the Kimberley Alpine Resort this week.
READ: Lots of ski racing coming up in Kimberley
carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
The FIS U18 Speed Camp and Races are underway at the Kimberley… Continue reading
The locally-run film festival will be screened in 120 locations world-wide
Kimberley RCMP apprehended three impaired drivers over the past weekend. Detachment Commander,… Continue reading
The Kimberley Dynamiters clinched the Eddie Mountain Division title for the third… Continue reading
Kimberley’s Molly Miller, now attending school at Northern Michigan University, continues in… Continue reading
A young moose is back on its feet after getting trapped in a bridge on Monday morning
Group of snowmobilers were just south of Chetwynd when an avalanche occurred
Only a small portion of millions of dollars of forgotten or unclaimed money is ever claimed
The woman and two others told the RCMP they were delivering supplies to a camp down the road
Building Trades celebrate as B.C. Supreme Court declines case
Sites in Surrey, Delta, Langley, Port Coquitlam go live Feb. 24
Human Rights Tribunal ordered Jessica Yaniv to pay each salon she said discriminated against her
Two dead, another missing after torrential rains swell Sooke River on southern Vancouver Island
Kimberley’s Molly Miller, now attending school at Northern Michigan University, continues in…
Kimberley RCMP apprehended three impaired drivers over the past weekend. Detachment Commander,…
The Kimberley Dynamiters clinched the Eddie Mountain Division title for the third…
Cars to be escorted down Monday afternoon, MOTI says.
It’s been a long winter in B.C.
A weekend search for three young men on southern Vancouver Island ends in tragedy