Foodbank fundraiser, fan appreciation at Dynamiters last home game Saturday

The Kimberley Dynamiters take on the Columbia Valley Rockies on Saturday, Feb. 11, for their last home game of the year. Paul Rodgers file.

Saturday, Feb. 11 is the last home game of the Kimberley Dynamiters regular season and other than being the last opportunity to cheer the team on before the playoffs, there’s a few things happening to mark the occasion.

Saturday is Fan Appreciation Night, sponsored by The Brick, and every fan at the game will be entered to a 65” big screen TV, a soundbar or a Dynamiters ticket package.

The night is also a fundraiser for the Kimberley Food Bank. While they see great support over the holidays, the need continues throughout the year, so if you have any non-perishable food items or money to spare it is a great chance to make a donation.

It’s also the annual toque, mitten and sock toss. The Food Bank has identified a need for these items, so when the Nitros score their fist goal of the night, be ready to toss yours onto the ice. Just be sure they are first put into a plastic bag.

The Dynamiters want to fill the barn for their last game of the season, so come show them some support and support the community while you’re at it, as they take on the Columbia Valley Rockies.