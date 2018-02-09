The Bulletin recently announced that two Kimberley Climbers, Logan Robison and Aris Haraga, have qualified for the upcoming National Climbing Competition in Quebec City.

Another Kimberley native climber, TJ Foley, will be joining Haraga at the Nationals in Quebec City from February 17 to 19, 2018. Foley, who currently trains in Cranbrook, will be representing the Alberta Climbing Association (ACA). The Nationals will feature the top eight kids from every province and territory.

Tammy Foley, TJ’s mother, says that TJ is off to his fifth National competition for youth climbing since starting his climbing career in 2014 at Spirit Rock. TJ, says Tammy, is proud to represent the climbing community and participates not only because he qualifies but also, “for the love of climbing”.

“TJ has travelled over 50,000 kilometres to attend both sanctioned competitions as well as other climbing events including fun scrambles, outdoor bouldering competitions and camps put on by the Canadian Climbing Team and a world camp run by international climbers from various disciplines,” said Tammy.

Tammy says that due to proximity, the ACA has welcomed athletes in the climbing community from both Saskatchewan and East Kootenay.

“TJ is excited to be able to attend another climbing Nationals and this time with another hometown Kimberley climber, as well as two of his teammates from the Arq Climbing Gym in Cranbrook,” said Tammy. “Nationals are not only an opportunity to compete on a larger stage amongst other kids across Canada, but also an opportunity to see the many friends he has made over the past three years.”