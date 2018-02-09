TJ Foley smiling proud at the Alberta Provincial Climbing Championships (Tammy Foley file).

For the love of climbing

TJ Foley will be attending the National Climbing Competition in Quebec City.

The Bulletin recently announced that two Kimberley Climbers, Logan Robison and Aris Haraga, have qualified for the upcoming National Climbing Competition in Quebec City.

Another Kimberley native climber, TJ Foley, will be joining Haraga at the Nationals in Quebec City from February 17 to 19, 2018. Foley, who currently trains in Cranbrook, will be representing the Alberta Climbing Association (ACA). The Nationals will feature the top eight kids from every province and territory.

Tammy Foley, TJ’s mother, says that TJ is off to his fifth National competition for youth climbing since starting his climbing career in 2014 at Spirit Rock. TJ, says Tammy, is proud to represent the climbing community and participates not only because he qualifies but also, “for the love of climbing”.

“TJ has travelled over 50,000 kilometres to attend both sanctioned competitions as well as other climbing events including fun scrambles, outdoor bouldering competitions and camps put on by the Canadian Climbing Team and a world camp run by international climbers from various disciplines,” said Tammy.

Tammy says that due to proximity, the ACA has welcomed athletes in the climbing community from both Saskatchewan and East Kootenay.

“TJ is excited to be able to attend another climbing Nationals and this time with another hometown Kimberley climber, as well as two of his teammates from the Arq Climbing Gym in Cranbrook,” said Tammy. “Nationals are not only an opportunity to compete on a larger stage amongst other kids across Canada, but also an opportunity to see the many friends he has made over the past three years.”

Previous story
Appeals by 45 Russian athletes against Olympic bans rejected
Next story
BCHL Today: Trail turns back the clock and Cruikshank commits to Tigers

Just Posted

For the love of climbing

TJ Foley will be attending the National Climbing Competition in Quebec City.

Kimberley Chamber not in favour of minimun wage plans

Government doesn’t understand needs of small business in Kimberley and other rural areas, Chamber says

Looking ahead to 2018

One of the issues facing Kimberley is a lack of housing product… Continue reading

Kimberley native Jamie Casselman wins FIS Night Slalom event

The FIS Race Series took place last week at Kimberley Alpine Resort.

B.C. to increase minimum wage to $15.20/hour in 2021

Premier John Horgan says next increase will come in June

Vancouver’s Olympic Cauldron lit to honour Canadian athletes in PyeongChang

Olympic medallist and Mission native Brent Hayden helped light the cauldron

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Feature Friday: Wine war puts Okanagan vintners in a tough position

Notley’s actions derided, called ‘childish, foolish’

Wilkinson wades into war of words over wine

New Liberal leader blames B.C. premier for starting trade fight with Alberta

Canada sheds 88,000 net jobs, but sees full-time gains

Overall number was dragged down by a loss of 137,000 part-time positions

B.C. to axe PharmaCare deductibles for low-income families

$105-million will eliminate or reduce deductibles for roughly 240,000 households

BC Hydro warns of colder temperatures in coming weeks

Electric company has activated its winter payment program

Unseasonably early daffodils prompt wish for cold weather on B.C. farm

Longview Farms just north of Victoria says mild weather a problem for seasonal farming

BCHL Today: Trail turns back the clock and Cruikshank commits to Tigers

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

Most Read