Former Dynamiter and Kimberley native Coy Prevost scores first goal of professional career

Hailing from Marysville and a Kimberley Dynamiters alumnus, Coy Prevost has scored his first goal in his professional hockey career, playing with the Evansville Thunderbolts in Evansville, IN.

Prevost got several years under his belt locally before moving on to other leagues. He started with the AA U15 Cranbrook ice for two years and then did another two years playing AAA hockey with the U18 Kootenay Ice.

“Growing up playing for Kimberley minor hockey gave me opportunities to create memorable life experiences and with the help of our entire community, also gave me a chance to pursue my goal of pro hockey,” Prevost said.. “I recall voicing my opinion at a KMH board meeting as a kid, where the decision to allow players to play a higher level of hockey in Cranbrook was being discussed. Without the opportunity to play against better competition in the more populated Cranbrook minor hockey association, I don’t know how that would’ve affected my life. But I feel that playing against larger city’s provided many Kimberley Minor Hockey graduates an opportunity to showcase our talents to more people. I do want to thank all the local parents who made the drive to get myself and the rest of the Kimberley boys to our practices and games in Cranbrook!

“My fondest memory playing for the Kimberley Dynamiters was winning the KIJHL Championship and seeing the overwhelming unity and support displayed by our city. With thousands of community members behind us, it allowed so many people to see the pride and personality of our city. Being a part of that is something I’ll never forget.

“Wherever I go, I want to recreate the culture we created in Kimberley. My years in the AJHL (Canmore, Ft.McMurray) gave me an opportunity to play a higher level of hockey, competing against now NHL regulars and College stand outs and also providing me exposure to top level university scouting. Jr. hockey gave me many life experiences that helped me build relationships and develop life skills that I otherwise would’ve never acquired.

“Making the move to Indiana has been exciting, it’s very different in comparison to anywhere I’ve ever lived and with COVID restrictions being non existent down here, it’s comforting knowing that the entire world isn’t on pause.

“The Southern Professional Hockey League is filled with men from around the world fighting to continue and further their careers in hopes of playing on the highest stage possible.

“I’m not focusing on an end goal currently; instead, I’m focused on waking up each day and bettering myself and those around me. Each step I take has a purpose and eventually I’ll end up where I’m supposed to be.

“Getting my first goal with the Thunderbolts was a great feeling, any time you can contribute to your team winning games is special and I look forward to doing so more often!

He played two seasons with the Kimberley Dynamiters. In his 2014-15 season Prevost wracked up 14 goals and 35 assists for a total of 49 points in 50 games. The Nitros would go on to be crowned league champions that year. Local coaches include Jerry Bancks, Mike Reid, Jeff Kiever and Todd White.