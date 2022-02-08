Former Dynamiter, Humboldt Bronco Braiden Koran commits to Ontario Tech

After three seasons with the Humboldt Broncos Braiden Koran, a Kimberley native and former Dynamiter, has announced the next step in his hockey career by committing to the Ontario Tech Ridgebacks.

“I ultimately wanted to balance out school and hockey to set myself up for my adult life,” said Koran on how he landed on the Ridgebacks. “Ontario Tech offers top-notch education as well as being in the top league for hockey that Canada has to offer.

“I’m most excited to further my hockey and continue to grow as a hockey player as well as getting started on a potential career after hockey by earning my degree under the guidance of the Ridgebacks organization.”

At the moment, Koran is in the midst of his third season with the Junior A SJHL Broncos. In his 2019-20 rookie season with the team, he put up 13 goals and 22 assists in 54 games.

Unfortunately his 2020-21 season was all but nixed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and Koran only got to play five games that year, but he came into this third and final season with strong aspirations and met and exceeded them all.

“The COVID season was a low point for me as a hockey player and I feel as though many others can relate to that statement,” Koran reflected. “However, being off the ice and disconnected from the community turned into a learning experience for me.

“I channeled my energy into training harder for the 2021-22 season so I could make a comeback. I believe my hard work has paid off and the statement ‘when life gives you lemons’ has rung true for me.”

Through the 46 games he’s played so far this season, he has set new career highs in goals, assists and points, currently sitting at 21 goals and 25 assists, and is ranked tenth in both goals and points among all players in the SJHL.

“Braiden has been a leader since coming to Humboldt,” said head coach, general manager Scott Barney in a Broncos press release. “One of the hardest hitters I have ever seen in my time in the SJHL. He’s also one of the hardest guys to play against in the league due to his work ethic and 200-foot game. He’s a guy that can create offensively, top-ten in scoring, and you add on his ability and awareness without the puck, you have a player that every coach wants on his team.”

Koran told the Bulletin he’s enjoyed every moment since he’s been in Humboldt.

“From games, to practice, to team workouts and bonding activities — everyone I have met in Humboldt has made my experience top tier,” he said. “It’s nice to get rewarded from all the hard work on and off the ice that was put in. Being put in certain situations on and off the ice has helped me become a leader which will hopefully benefit me for the rest of my life.”

Koran went straight to Humboldt from his time playing as a Dynamiter and an affiliate player for the Dynamiters from 2017 to 2019. In his 2018-19 season with the Nitros, Koran had nine goals and 22 assists in the 39 games he played in the regular season and then another 17 total points in 18 playoff games that year.

“My year with the Dynamiters was a huge step in my development,” Koran said. “It helped give me the confidence knowing that I can still play my hockey style against guys much older at a higher level — similar to how playing in Humboldt will help me with the Ridgebacks.

“I obviously miss playing in Kimberley because it’s my hometown, so I would always have my family and friends in the stands, but also the connections with the teammates, coaches, volunteers and everyone else involved.”

Koran isn’t 100 per cent decided on what exactly he will pursue academically at Ontario Tech, but he still has some time to consider that, in addition to taking the time needed to get ready to move to a new program, farther away from home.

“Obviously I have a little bit of nerves getting into something new and moving to a new place I haven’t been before,” he said. “Also getting used to doing school and playing hockey at the same time will be difficult, but overall I would say my excitement outweighs my nerves.”



